ESPN NBA play-by-play commentator Mike Breen will not be calling Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat after testing positive for COVID-19. Sunday, May 29 is a huge night for the NBA, as the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat face off in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The winner will then go on to face the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 7 will sound a bit different for those who have listened to the entire series between Boston and Miami.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO