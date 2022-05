Every person that comes to the Wall that Heals has their own story or reason for coming to see the traveling memorial. Joe Benacci, the Director for Erie County Veteran Affairs explained some of the interactions he's had with visitors so far this weekend. "I've talked to a lot of people over the past couple days and the people coming out, whether it's a relative on the Wall, whether it's a friends, someone they went to school with, they served with. There's some type of connection right now", said Benacci.

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO