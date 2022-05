PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department has booked a Greenwell Springs woman after she was allegedly found with a stolen vehicle and drugs. The police received a call on Monday afternoon from a rental car company in Baton Rouge about a stolen vehicle that was pinging at an address on N. 12th Street in Ponchatoula. Officers verified that the vehicle was in fact stolen and was able to locate it at the given address.

