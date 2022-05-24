ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

2 shot in Chatham

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two men were shot and wounded Monday night in the Chatham neighborhood. A 26-year-old man was walking outside around 9 p.m....

Boston 25 News WFXT

Girl, 16, among 5 seriously wounded in Chicago shooting

CHICAGO — Five people, including a 16-year-old girl, were seriously wounded after a fight broke out in a west Chicago neighborhood, authorities said. The shooting occurred near Daniel Webster Elementary School at about 1:30 a.m. CDT in the Lawndale neighborhood of the city, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The Chicago Police Department said the group of people were between the ages of 16 and 33, according to WLS-TV.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man found shot, unresponsive in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after being found shot in the Washington Park neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 4:53 a.m., a man was discovered outside unresponsive on the 6300 block of South Calumet. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the back and hip in critical condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

5 people shot, seriously wounded in mass shooting after fight in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago's West Side is the scene of the city's latest mass shooting. Five people were in serious condition Sunday after neighbors say a fight broke out on the street outside an elementary school. Now the neighborhood is calling for change, and leaders say mass shootings across the country are changing the conversation about gun reform. "Where do they get these guns from? Where do they get these Army rifles from?" said Arthur, who did not want to give a last name. After 50 years living in the Lawndale neighborhood, Arthur said he now won't come out after dark. He showed CBS...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police search for vehicle connected to Belmont Cragin homicide

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a vehicle that is connected to a homicide that occurred in Belmont Cragin in March. A man and a woman were driving around 5:49 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Lamon Avenue on March 31 when someone in the vehicle in front of them got out and approached them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 wounded, 1 critically in shooting in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 10:15 p.m., a man 34 was sitting in a parked car with a woman, 31, standing near his driver's side window, on the 900 block of North Lockwood, when several offenders approached and fired shots. The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.During the shooting, another man, 32, was driving down the street and was also struck by gunfire and suffered one gunshot wound to the lower back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The offenders fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Chicago

Two killed in West Englewood shootout

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are dead after a shootout in West Englewood Saturday. According to the Chicago Police Department, just after 5 p.m. a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk near Bishop and Garfield when both men pulled out guns and started firing at each other. Both died at the University of Chicago Hospital a short time later. Detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 3 wounded, 1 critically, in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Chicago's West Side. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Lockwood. At about 10:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle, and a 31-year-old woman was standing near his driver side window. Several...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men killed in West Englewood after shooting each other

CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed, 10 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

About 5 a.m., a man was in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when someone opened fire after two groups got into an "altercation," Chicago police said. The 25-year-old was struck several times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspects fled in a red vehicle, possibly an Impala, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 5 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and five others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people. The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder, police said. The victim self-transported to the University of Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman identified in deadly hit-and-run in Ashburn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street in the Ashburn neighborhood Friday evening. The victim, later identified as Martha Velazquez by the Medical Examiner's Office, was crossing the street, on the 2900 block of West Columbus around 8:28 p.m., when she was struck by a black SUV that was heading westbound. The striking vehicle did not stop after the incident and fled the scene. The incident did not occur in the crosswalk, police said. The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 killed, 12 wounded — including 5 in mass shooting near elementary school — since Friday evening

CHICAGO - At least three people were killed, and 12 others were wounded, including five in a mass shooting near an elementary school, across Chicago since Friday evening. About 1:30 a.m., the group of five, ranging in age from 16 to 33, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue near Daniel Webster Elementary School, when a fight broke out and shots were fired, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two women shot in Gage Park

CHICAGO - Two women were shot and wounded early Friday in the Gage Park neighborhood. The pair was standing on the sidewalk around 12:39 a.m. in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said. A 33-year-old and a 35-year-old were both...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man reportedly shot inside Loop hotel overnight

An 18-year-old man told police someone shot him inside a Loop hotel room overnight. Chicago cops also responded to at least two other “shots fired” incidents early Sunday on the Near North Side that did not result in injuries. The injured man walked into Mt. Sinai Hospital for...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Dakotah Earley: Chicago man who had leg amputated after robber shot him is doing better, mom says

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man who was shot during a robbery in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood is doing better and is now able to sit up and give his mom a hug. In the early morning hours of May 6, Dakotah Earley was on a walk when he was held up at gunpoint. There was a struggle and he was shot – three times – twice in the back and once in the neck. Doctors had to amputate the lower part of his left leg.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, dies after being shot in head in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon.Police said a male was struck in the head by gunfire in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue, around 1:31 p.m.,The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
