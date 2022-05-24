'Ding-dong-ditch' accusation leads to abuse, kidnap charges

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida man faced a judge Friday for a disturbing crime he is accused of committing.
Jerry Sanders Jr. is facing several charges, including attempted murder and arson after authorities said he tried to kill his wife by setting her on fire and hitting her with his car.
Police said he used a blow torch inside their home in Miami.
Then police said Sanders got in his car and rammed it into his wife, who made it out of the house, pinning her between the car and a palm tree.
Officers arrived at the scene and Sanders reportedly tried to hit them with his car too.
That is when officers opened fire, hitting him several times.
Sanders was able to drive off before crashing his car and getting arrested.
He is being held without bond.
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A Miami teenager faced a judge Thursday morning, charged with multiple felonies in connection to an April burglary and shooting at an Opa-locka car dealer. Andrew Harris, 16, is one of three people accused of breaking into the CarYou Miami dealership on Northwest 141st Street in the early morning hours of April 7, stealing two vehicles and shooting a security guard.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A South Florida woman is facing charges after her baby drowned in the bathtub when she left the room. Police told WPLG they arrived at Alyssa Jimmie’s home in Miami-Dade County on May 20 to find her 7-month-old baby unconscious. Jimmie allegedly admitted to...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of a van that crashed into a retention pond. The van, a blue Toyota, was traveling southbound on the Florida Turnpike, when the driver attempted to exit onto westbound Southwest Eighth Street and lost control when trying to negotiate the right curve on the exit ramp.
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The parents of a Coral Springs infant who, police said, was killed during a violent rampage that unfolded across parts of Broward County said they are living a nightmare. Mateo was just 10 months old when, investigators said, he was found seriously injured inside an...
Home security video outside of a Hialeah home captured an argument gone too far. The incident happened Monday evening and began when the suspect and victim argued over money issues, according to Hialeah Police. In the video, a man is heard slapping a woman on camera, then he’s seen grabbing...
MIAMI – A woman was arrested early Friday morning after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, authorities said. The crash was reported in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 29th Street. According to Miami police, the driver got out of her car...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were hospitalized Tuesday after police say a man hit two women with his vehicle and officers fired shots at him.
Assistant Chief Cherise Gause with Miami Police says just before 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a domestic violence made by a female caller.
When officers arrived to the home in the 100 block of NW 64 street, they found the home was on fire.
Then, responding officers witnessed a man driving a black van strike two women with the vehicle.
As a result, two officers fired shots at the man.
He sustained non-life threatening injuries. One woman suffered leg injuries. The man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Police were not able to say the relationship between the three.
The man has since been taken into custody.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the shooting.
The cause of the fire is also still being investigated.
Naples police were called to a high-end Naples restaurant Monday afternoon after the manager noticed his staff had unknowingly accepted a counterfeit $100 bill. According to the Naples Police Department, an officer went to Campiello, located at 1177 3rd St. S., around 3:30 p.m. in reference to a counterfeit bill. The manager said that, possibly during the Sunday morning shift when Campiello was extremely busy, an unknown person passed a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for services rendered. The manager was not made aware of this until he was notified by the evening manager, after business hours when the money was being totaled for the bank deposits.
