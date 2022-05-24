ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Man convicted of killing couple, leaving bodies at arboretum

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upQrD_0forLx3X00
Khari Sanford

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband, who were the parents of his girlfriend, and leaving their bodies at the school’s arboretum.

Jurors in Dane County on Monday convicted 20-year-old Khari Sanford of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the March 2020 shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre.

Testimony during the trial and the criminal complaint pointed to friction among the couple, their daughter Miriam Carre and Sanford over coronavirus restrictions Potter wanted them to follow in their home in the early days of the pandemic, as well as Sanford’s feelings that his girlfriend’s parents didn’t respect him.

“They were living in fear of COVID,” Dane County Assistant District Attorney Tim Verhoff told jurors during closing arguments. “They should have been living in fear of Khari Sanford.”

Sanford’s public defender, Crystal Vera, rejected that characterization and said there was no evidence that anyone perceived Sanford as dangerous, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

“Would parents let their daughter live with someone dangerous?” she asked.

Sanford was accused of kidnapping the couple at gunpoint from their Madison home, where he had recently been living, and taking them to the UW Arboretum, where he shot both of them in the head.

Comments / 0

Related
wtmj.com

11 people shot, two fatally, on Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE – 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, on Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend in Milwaukee. The first shooting happened around 9:05 a.m. Friday near 17th and Atkinson. A 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The fatal shootings happened about an hour apart...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Brittany Booker Story: Jackson Charged with Killing Mother of 6

After more than a month on the run after he allegedly killed Brittany Booker, a mother of six, Terry Jackson was in court Thursday and charged with her murder. In total, he was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with 23 felonies, the most serious of which is the first-degree intentional homicide charge for Booker’s death and could result in a life sentence if convicted of that charge alone. Jackson was also charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon related to the April 24 death of Booker, and a number of felonies related to his alleged Feb. 27 attack on Booker and his ex-girlfriend with a hammer.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Madison Police Arrest Man In Connection With Madison Triple Stabbing

Madison police make an arrest in connection with this week’s triple stabbing on the city’s northeast side. Police say Julius Goodwin was arrested Thursday night and charged with first-degree intentional homicide. He’s charged with disorderly conduct and bail jumping in connection with a separate case.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Residence, vehicle hit by overnight gunfire in Janesville; no injuries reported

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police are investigating after a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire overnight. Officers were initially called to the 200 block o South Jackson Street around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to an incident report. While searching the area, police found an unspecified number of shell casings. One area resident reported their residence...
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Amber Lundgren convicted in Sauk Co. killing

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Center woman who shot and killed a man in 2019 that she claimed had tried touching her as they drove from a casino parking lot was convicted Wednesday for his death. Court records show a jury found Amber Lundgren guilty of first-degree intentional homicide...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired in Janesville neighborhood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shell casings were found in a Janesville neighborhood after the Janesville Police Department received a report about shots being fired Saturday morning. After arriving at the 200 block of S. Jackson St., someone on scene told police that shots were fired at their residence, according to the JPD.
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Potter
Person
Robin
CBS 58

Police: Woman found dead in Kenosha hotel room, man in custody

KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kenosha police have referred a charge of first degree intentional homicide to the Kenosha County district attorney for 29-year-old Timmy Brooks, a Kenosha resident. Police say additional charges are coming. Posted: 12:57 p.m. on May 26, 2022. KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Police are investigating...
KENOSHA, WI
wtmj.com

One person dead in apparent suicide on Hoan Bridge

A large police presence near the Hoan bridge this morning after an apparent suicide attempt. According to the Milwaukee Sheriffs office one person is dead after jumping from the Hoan Bridge. Traffic was not disrupted on the bridge. No other details have been given at this time. We will continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Kenneth Twyman sought by US Marshals again

MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman was first featured on Wisconsin’s most wanted in 2018. After an exhausting search the 24-year-old was eventually arrested by U.S. Marshals in Arkansas. Now, in 2022, he’s back on the list of Wisconsin’s most wanted – only this time it is for first-degree reckless homicide....
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#University Of Wisconsin#Arboretum#Violent Crime#Ap#Covid#Crystal Vera
nbc15.com

Armed felon sentenced to 42 months in federal prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Thursday to 42 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. On July 19, 2021, Anthony Brooks, 30, was in a hotel parking lot in Madison when he grabbed a gun from his car, pointed it at two hotel security officers and threatened to shoot them.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Case against man accused in east side balcony shooting to move forward

MADISON, Wis. — The case against a man accused of shooting another man multiple times last month will move forward. Online court records show that a judge found enough evidence against Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, to allow the case to be bound over for trial. However, prosecutors want more time to consider bringing additional charges against him. RELATED: Madison police arrest...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: 3 people stabbed at Club LaMark, suspect at large

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. ﻿ According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

Monroe Co. officials recover body from La Crosse River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities recovered a body Friday afternoon from the La Crosse River in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a call just after 12:30 from a canoer, saying a possible body was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing, in the Township of Sparta.
nbc15.com

Dane Co. authorities investigate death of 39-year-old woman

Millions across the country plan to camp this Memorial Day weekend. With this weekend being the unofficial kickoff to summer, millions across the country are expected to camp this weekend. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A new update to the Dept. of Health Services website offered a glimpse of the...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy