DAL Law Firm: Do I need an attorney to set up an LLC?

Do I need an attorney to set up an LLC?

Forming a limited liability company, also known as LLC, is the process of taking your freelance business and turning it into a legal entity. It will provide you with tax benefits and personal liability if anything were to happen to your company. There is no legal requirement to hire an attorney to form an LLC, however hiring one can save you time and money because they can handle items you may not have time to consider. Most states do also allow business owners to form an LLC on their own or with the help of an incorporation service if not from an attorney.

Creating an LLC means having to explain your companies who, what, where, when, why and how through an LLC operating agreement. You can establish company rules, layout members’ rights and more. LLCs are flexible and simple, and you have the ability to manage your business as a single owner or with additional partners. A registered agent is the person who will receive legal documents, tax forms and service of process for your company. Service of process is when your business gets notified when there is a lawsuit pending against your company. Some firms will act as your registered agent and collect legal correspondence at their physical address, so you are not missing essential documents.

Some attorneys keep records for your company and take care of the filing and registration fees. There may also be online services to help you form your company which you may want to consult with an attorney before agreeing. If your LLC only has a few members, then you will likely be able to do much of the process on your own, however keep in mind to research everything before signing anything. If you have more complex needs to address, hiring an attorney may be the way to go. Contracts are essential and protects your legal rights, so having a well-versed attorney that can draft and understand contracts will save you time and money in the future.

