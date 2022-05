Def Leppard are a week away from the May 27 release of their new album, Diamond Star Halos, and they've just shared what is presumably the last advance single, "Fire It Up." The track appears third on the album, Def Leppard's first since issuing their self-titled record in 2015, and follows "Kick" and "Take What You Want." It's a stadium-ready track that opens with two bass drum kicks and a handclap, making it a natural crowd participation go-to, especially since drummer Rick Allen confirmed that the group will indeed be playing songs off Diamond Star Halos on the upcoming Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and more.

