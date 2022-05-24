ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens sign two-time Pro Bowl CB Kyle Fuller

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
Kyle Fuller is headed to Baltimore. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens made a noteworthy addition to their secondary. The team announced on Tuesday that it signed veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year contract.

The deal represents a homecoming for Fuller. The 30-year-old is from Baltimore and attended high school locally. From a business perspective, it is also a fresh start him after an up-and-down tenure in Denver.

The Broncos signed him last March to a one-year, $9.5M deal. The move reunited him with Vic Fangio and was a significant part of the overall cause for optimism surrounding the Broncos’ secondary. He was a starter from the onset of the season, but he struggled to replicate the success he enjoyed under Fangio in Chicago. As a result, he was benched for a stretch of the campaign and ultimately put on the trade block.

While the Virginia Tech product did end up back on the field playing in the slot for the first time in his career after injuries, his time in Denver came up short of expectations. With the Bears, which selected him in the first round in 2014, he was an immediate starter and impact defender. He was named a Pro Bowler in 2018 and 2019, leading the league in interceptions during the former campaign.

In Baltimore, Fuller will look to return to his previous form. He joins a CB room that still features starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters but was lacking in depth after the departures of Anthony Averett and Tavon Young. At a minimum, Fuller should serve as an experienced backup, but if the position is hit by injuries like it was last season, he could once again find himself in a starting role.

