Two people died in Broomfield, Colorado on Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch subdivision located off of Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive. Initially, the reports stated there were no survivors of the plane crash. However, KDVR has reported that a pit bull was aboard the plane when it crashed. The pit bull, named Chata, was found near the plane wreck and was taken to a local shelter.

