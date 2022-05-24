ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

‘The Show’ Episode 2: Dissecting the Josh Donaldson saga

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 5 days ago
NY Post

Josh Donaldson never seems to stay out of the headlines for something controversial.

This time it is in reaction to calling Tim Anderson “Jackie” over the weekend. He received a one-game suspension and decided to appeal. Was the suspension just? Should he have got more games? Should have he appealed?

Also, we are a quarter of the way through the MLB season… who are the award winners at this moment?

All that and lots more are discussed on Episode 2 of “The Show” with The Post’s own baseball columnists Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman.

The Show with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman
  • JOSH DONALDSON: Should not be saying what he said, but Jon does not see it being justified as racist. Should he have been suspended more games? He probably should not have appealed.
  • ADLEY RUTSCHMAN: He gets called up by the Orioles. Is he the real deal? Did the Orioles time his call-up poorly without giving much notice?
  • QUARTER SEASON AWARDS: Who are the AL and NL MVPs? Who are the AL and NL Cy Young Award winners?
  • CRISIS OR CALM DOWN:
    Kris Bryant
    Mariners
    Marcus Semien
    Phillies
    Joey Gallo
  • WHAT’S IN YOUR NOTEBOOK
    Juan Soto: Nationals are not going to trade him this season.
    Brandon Nimmo: What teams are interested in Nimmo after this season?
    Jacob deGrom: Should the Mets ace be opting in for next season after injury concerns? When will he be back this year?

New episodes of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman will be released every Tuesday afternoon through the entire MLB season. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Amazon or wherever you get podcasts above.

