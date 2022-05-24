Ukrainians show great interest in destroyed Russian military vehicles exhibition in Kyiv
The tanks and military equipment of the Russian army, destroyed in the war of Russia against Ukraine, are exhibited in Mykhailivska Square in the capital, Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday, May 24.
Anadolu Agency video shows the people walking around the wrecks of Russian tanks and military equipment to look over and take pictures.
At least 3,930 civilians have been killed and 4,532 injured since Russia launched its war on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be significantly higher.
Nearly 6.5 million people have fled to other countries, while over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced, according to the UN refugee agency.
