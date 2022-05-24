PA Senate Committee Passes Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

HARRISBURG – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is reporting… The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court on Friday reaffirmed a lower court’s ruling in striking down Pittsburgh gun regulations. The ruling applies to three separate gun cases that were on appeal with the Commonwealth Court, including two that were filed in response to the Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill that killed 11 congregants. In response to that attack, Pittsburgh City Council passed three firearms ordinances in April 2019. The ordinances prohibited the use of large-capacity magazines and assault weapons in public places, punished negligent gun owners if their firearm storage practices led to a minor causing harm with a gun and gave permission to either law enforcement or family members to seek court intervention if they believed a person was a danger to themselves or others.

