Bronx, NY

Bronx dog struck by stray bullet reunites with family after two months with ‘fully healed’ leg

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9w9M_0forJ7km00

The Bronx pooch struck by a stray bullet in a March shooting was finally returned home to his owners last week — with a “fully healed” leg that was once in danger of amputation, the ASPCA said Tuesday.

The now-9-month-old mutt, named Bailey, was reunited with his family on May 19 in the lobby of the ASPCA Adoption Center — following extensive treatment including surgery and multiple physical therapy sessions, the organization said.

Bailey was with his owner, James Wilkerson, and twin pup, Pepper, outside a Bronx housing project around 3:30 a.m. March 7 when shots rang out, and he suddenly began to yelp, Wilkerson told The Post at the time.

It wasn’t until Wilkerson moved from the area that he realized Bailey’s fur was bloodied — and he walked up to a nearby cop for help.

“They were shooting,” he said at the time. “I don’t know who was shooting. I don’t know why they were shooting. I just got my dogs out there.”

Bailey was rushed to the Animal Medical Center on the Upper East Side, where his owner initially said things didn’t look good.

“His hip was shattered in so many different places they might have to amputate the leg,” Wilkerson said. “He’ll still be my dog.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aXsnY_0forJ7km00
Bailey was hit by a stray bullet outside a Bronx housing project while with fellow pup Pepper and owner James Wilkerson.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWEjw_0forJ7km00
It wasn’t until James Wilkerson moved from the area that he realized Bailey’s fur was bloodied.
Robert Mecea

At the hospital, Bailey underwent surgery, which involved having a plate, screws and a pin implanted in his femur, according to the ASPCA.

Shortly after surgery, Bailey was moved to the ASPCA Animal Recovery Center, where veterinary staff took over his care.

“The wound was bad,” Dr. Laura Niestat, a forensic veterinarian with the ASPCA, said in a statement. “The projectile penetrated through the skin and underlying soft tissues and bone. Bullets travel at a high rate of speed, and their force is tremendous and can cause extensive injury.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IvAy8_0forJ7km00
Bailey’s hip was shattered and amputation seemed likely.
Robert Mecea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CldSL_0forJ7km00
Bailey had to have a plate, screws and a pin implanted in his femur.
ASPCA

But Bailey’s leg was not amputated — and through twice-daily physical therapy sessions that included treats and constant praise, it was “fully healed,” according to the ASPCA.

Photos released by the ASPCA show the moment the happy pup was reunited with Wilkerson, his partner Desiree Herring and Pepper, who was not injured.

“They’re like our children,” Herring said in a statement. “We love them so much, and we’re so happy we’re all together again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IcHzG_0forJ7km00
Bailey being reunited with James Wilkerson, his partner Desiree Herring and Pepper.
ASPCA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxDMA_0forJ7km00
Bailey and James Wilkerson happily together again.
ASPCA

Wilkerson was initially so shaken by the incident that he asked that the housing project where he lives not be named.

He said his two fur babies are mutts, though people have insisted they look like toy cocker spaniels.

#Shooting#Amputation#Bullets#The Bronx#Aspca#The Aspca Adoption Center#Pepper#The Animal Medical Center
News 12

2 people hurt in late night Brownsville fire

Two people are recovering in the hospital after an apartment building fire in Brownsville late Monday night. Citizen App video captured the scene on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop Street. News 12 was told the fire started in an apartment on the second floor just before 11:30 p.m. There is no...
PIX11

Suspect in slaying of Bronx girl, 11, surrenders

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An 18-year-old suspect in the Bronx shooting death of 11-year-old Khyara Tay turned himself in on Monday, officials said. Matthew Godwin, 15, allegedly fired a deadly shot while on a scooter driven by Omar Bojang, police said. Godwin was arrested Friday, but the search for Bojang continued until he turned himself in […]
BRONX, NY
