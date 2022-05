CARLISLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Antique tractors paraded through Carlisle on Monday. The event featured about 25 antique tractors. The idea for the parade actually came about a couple of years ago when local resident Peggy Lovelady put a flag on her tractor and rode it around town. Her tractor broke down and neighbors stepped in to help.

CARLISLE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO