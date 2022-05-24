ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ ‘referral’ of Trump-Russia material a ‘mistake’ by FBI, agent says

By Ben Feuerherd
New York Post
 5 days ago

His bad.

An FBI agent already under scrutiny over claims he withheld key information in the “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation admitted Tuesday to a screwup that led other agents to believe the probe of Trump-Russia links was spurred by the Justice Department — rather than a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign .

FBI agent Curtis Heide was asked by prosecutors about a communication drafted by him and fellow agent Allison Sands on Sept. 23, 2016, that stated “the DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE provided the FBI with a white paper that was produced by an anonymous third party.”

“According to the white paper, a U.S.-based server that is owned by the TRUMP ORGANIZATION has been communicating with the Russian-based ALFA BANK organization in Moscow, Russia,” added the document, which functioned as confirmation that an investigation had been opened into the since-debunked allegation.

Prosecutors say Sussman was acting for the campaign of Hillary Clinton when he turned over data to the FBI, purportedly tying candidate Donald Trump to a Russian bank.
REUTERS

“That’s a mistake in our paperwork,” Heide said of the DOJ reference.

Asked by prosecutor Jonathan Algor how such a mistake could have been made, Heide answered, “I honestly don’t know” before adding that he and Sands may have conflated the department with the office of then-FBI general counsel Jim Baker.

The “white paper” had been passed to Baker on Sept. 19, 2016, by Michael Sussmann, who is accused of lying to Baker by claiming he was not turning over the document on behalf of any client.

The purpose of Sussmann’s alleged information leak to the feds was to establish a connection between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia’s Alfa-Bank.
AP

Prosecutors led by special counsel John Durham say Sussmann was, in fact, acting for both the Clinton campaign and an internet executive, Rodney Joffe.

The disclosure by Heide comes one day after another FBI agent, Ryan Gaynor, testified that bureau brass shielded Sussmann’s identity from investigating agents as part of a longstanding practice known as a “close hold.”

FBI wrongly told its agents Trump-Russia collusion claims had come from DOJ, bombshell document reveals

Referring to Sussmann only as an “anonymous third party” appeared to frustrate investigators, according to emails introduced by prosecutors Monday.

In one message from Oct. 3, 2016, Heide wrote to Gaynor, “We really want to interview the source of all this information. Any way we can track down who this guy is and how we’re getting this information?”

Gaynor responded that it was being discussed at headquarters, but did not provide the identity of the source.

At the beginning of his testimony, Heide also revealed that he is being investigated in an FBI administrative inquiry for “not identifying exculpatory information as it pertained to one of the Crossfire Hurricane Investigations.” He allegedly left the information off a warrant application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

When Algor asked Heide if he intentionally withheld information from the Crossfire Hurricane case team, the G-man replied, “No.”

Michael Sussmann is on trial in federal court in Washington, DC, for one count of lying to the FBI in September 2016.
AP
Special counsel John Durham’s case against Michael Sussmann started last week.
REUTERS

Defense attorney Sean Berkowitz raised the investigation into Heide’s alleged conduct during cross-examination.

“That’s a serious allegation, right?” Berkowitz asked Heide at one point, suggesting it could have a serious “consequence on your career.”

Heide acknowledged it could , but reiterated that the case is “still pending.”

