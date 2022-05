The kingsnake is a part of the colubrid New World and is of the Lampropeltis genus. The Kingsnake has a subspecies of 45 and they are nonvenomous. The kingsnake is the most common snake in North America. Some of its subspecies, like the Mexican kingsnake and Red kingsnake can often be confused with a Coral Snake, which is highly venomous. Therefore, it’s important to pay attention to the pattern of their scales when out in nature. While some snakes of this species can be as small as 24 inches, others can grow up to 60 inches in length! So, what is the largest Kingsnake ever recorded? Let’s find out.

