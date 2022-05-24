ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers QB Coach Says Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Need OTAs

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pions_0forI3KV00

The four-time MVP didn’t join the Packers for voluntary OTAs to start the week.

Aaron Rodgers has not joined the Packers at the beginning of voluntary organized team activities this week. Quarterbacks coach Tom Clements explained why.

“Aaron doesn’t need reps at this time of the year,” Clements said last week, per ESPN . “Obviously it’d be nice to have him here, but he’s seen these things 1,000 times and he’ll be ready to go when training camp starts.”

Coach Matt LaFleur wasn’t concerned over the absence of the four-time MVP and said he expects Rodgers to be present for Green Bay’s mandatory minicamp from June 7-9. He also said it’s still possible that Rodgers participate in some of the OTAs later on but stressed they were optional.

“I talked to him for a while last night which was great — just to kind of update him on just where we are and go over a few, like we do every offseason,” LaFleur said Tuesday, per ESPN. “There’s always tweaks to what you're doing. But no, he’s in great spirits and it was a great conversation. But I wouldn’t anticipate seeing him at least this week.”

Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions last season on his way to his fourth MVP award.

More NFL Coverage:

New Report Details the Final Hours of Dwayne Haskins’s Life
CeeDee Lamb Facing Lawsuit From Trading Card Company
Indianapolis to Remain NFL Combine Host Through 2024
Packer Central: Packers Adapting to Life Without Adams

For more Green Bay Packers coverage, go to Packer Central .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
FanSided

Free agent for Buccaneers to sign if the unthinkable happens

As hard as it would be for the Buccaneers to prepare for a life without Rob Gronkowski, it might be worth knowing who is at least out there. While we would all like to hold out hope that Gronk is coming back to the Buccaneers to compete for one last Super Bowl with Tom Brady, at what point do we start looking towards the future?
TAMPA, FL
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Las Vegas Raiders Not Ready To Talk Deal After Colin Kaepernick Work Out

Colin Kaepernick worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders for over five hours on Thursday with no official deal to report. While reports say the workout was a positive one, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined to comment to reporters on Kaepernick’s movement, stating that he does not discuss players not currently on the roster.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
theScore

What's going on with Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo?

The draft is over. Free agency has slowed. Organized team activities are underway. In a few weeks, the NFL will hit the snooze button for a month or so before training camps ramp up again. Yet Baker Mayfield remains with the Cleveland Browns, and Jimmy Garoppolo is still with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#American Football#Packers Qb Coach#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

70K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy