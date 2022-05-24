ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler enters rehab as band’s Las Vegas residency is cancelled

By Amanda Whiting
 5 days ago

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily checked himself into a rehabilitation facility after a recent “relapse”.

The classic rock band were expected to kick off a Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM in June.

In an Instagram post from Tuesday (24 May), the band explained the events leading up to Tyler’s decision to seek treatment.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” they wrote. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”

Tyler has discussed his struggles with addiction publicly, including in a 2019 GQ interview about being a rock musician in the 1970s. “It was more or less the thing to do, back then as well. I don’t think there were any bands that even knew what sober was,” he admitted.

According to the Park MGM website, ticketholders to the band’s “Deuces Are Wild” shows in Vegas will be automatically refunded.

The band also apologised to fans who would be affected by the cancelations, “especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows”.

O C
5d ago

Never been a huge fan of Aerosmith but you really have to admire the music and the tours they have produced. Sorry to see this. But I met him five years ago at Target Field in Minneapolis. He looked like he was ready for rehab that week. Hope he bounces back to health for his own sake.

Cherell Anne Evans
5d ago

You will survive this and you will move through this. I have been there, 4 rehabs, and now 5 yrs sober! You can do this! Good luck!

RJayy
5d ago

Good for him.at least he recognizes he has a problem.Aerosmith Rocks

