Florida State

Walmart expands drone delivery programme to reach 4 million households

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Six more states will soon see Walmart drones in the skies above after the retail chain announced plans to expand its DroneUp delivery programme.

Customers in Arizona, Arkansas , Florida, Texas , Utah and Virginia will be those to benefit from the DroneUp expansion announced on Tuesday by Walmart.

The supermarket currently offers drone deliveries on selected items from stores near its headquarters in northwest Arkansas and North Carolina.

Now, 4 million households will be able to order packages by drone a year from 37 locations, a majority of which will be operated by Walmart’s technology partner DroneUp.

Walmart announced a partnership with three technology firms – Flytrex, Zipline and DroneUp — two years ago as a way to ship Covid-19 testing kits and essential items to customers during the pandemic.

The company said in a press release that it expects 1 million packages to be ordered via drone in the next year, after a successful trial which surprised supermarket bosses.

“After completing hundreds of deliveries within a matter of months across our existing DroneUp hubs, we’ve seen firsthand how drones can offer customers a practical solution for getting certain items, fast,” Walmart said.

While the company predicted most customers would use drone deliveries for emergency items, including Covid-19 testing kits, Walmart found that many “use it for its sheer convenience, like a quick fix for a weeknight meal.”

The most popular item ordered by drone at one location is reportedly a hamburger meal kit, Walmart said.

Customers can make drone orders between 8am and 8pm and thousands of items are eligible with a  $3.99 delivery fee. The drones are flown by trained “pilots” who lower the goods onto a customer’s property.

Other companies including Amazon have also tried drone deliveries, although the company’s Prime Air programme has not taken off either in the US or UK, where the first drone package was made in 2016 in Cambridge, according to The Verge .

The Independent

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, says a US recession would be a ‘good’ thing

Tech titan Elon Musk took to Twitter recently to share yet another controversial take, this time espousing his belief that a recession would be “good” for the American economy.Writing late Thursday night in response to a Twitter user’s question about whether the US was headed towards another recession, the Tesla CEO replied with an emphatic, “Yes”. He then went on to explain why this economic downturn, which for most Americans would be viewed as a bad thing (during the 2008 housing crisis, 3.6 million jobs were lost, and more than one million homes were lost to foreclosure), was, in...
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Salvador Ramos: Everything we know about Texas school mass shooter

The gunman who killed at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday has been named as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. Governor Greg Abbott said Ramos, who was eventually shot dead by law enforcement officers, was “the sheer face of evil”.Ramos was a student at Uvalde High School and lived in the small city 80 miles west of San Antonio.The teen had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, state senator Roland Gutierrez told reporters. “He suggested the kids should watch out,” the lawmaker said.Ramos sent a direct message to...
UVALDE, TX
Ohio Capital Journal

State courts could overturn abortion bans in red states

Story originally from Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. If the federal right to abortion is erased by the U.S. Supreme Court in a few weeks as expected, the legal spotlight will shift immediately to state courts, where experts say judges in some conservative states could surprise everyone and uphold the right to […] The post State courts could overturn abortion bans in red states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
