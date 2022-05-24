WCBS 880 wins FOUR Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards!

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) on Tuesday announced the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners -- and the WCBS Newsradio 880 staff took home four of them!

The "Murrow" Awards are considered among the most prestigious in the broadcast and digital news field. They represent the best of local and national news across the country. All of the regional awards are automatically entered into competition for National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The WCBS 880 News Team won for BEST NEWSCAST for the Afternoon Roundup on the day Hurricane Ida hit the area leaving dozens dead from high winds and several inches of rain.

Reporter Steve Burns took home a Regional Murrow Award for EXCELLENCE IN SOUND for his recap of the January 6th Riots in Washington for our show Chaos at the Capitol.

The weekly WCBS 880 In Depth won for BEST PODCAST for a compilation of stories on Covid vaccines, Long Haul Covid, 9/11 Health and 40years after the Brinks Robbery and Murders.

Feature Reporter Mike Sugerman won for EXCELLENCE IN WRITING for a compilation of his "Sweet Spot" feature pieces on 880 and for WCBS880.com.

We're especially grateful to see the work of Mike Sugerman honored. Mike lost the use of his legs following a complicated heart procedure earlier this year. Mike is now learning to live life in a wheelchair and promises a story on this journey in the coming weeks.