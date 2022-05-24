ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WCBS 880 wins FOUR Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards!

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z52Ja_0forHcuM00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) on Tuesday announced the Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners -- and the WCBS Newsradio 880 staff took home four of them!

The "Murrow" Awards are considered among the most prestigious in the broadcast and digital news field. They represent the best of local and national news across the country. All of the regional awards are automatically entered into competition for National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The WCBS 880 News Team won for BEST NEWSCAST for the Afternoon Roundup on the day Hurricane Ida hit the area leaving dozens dead from high winds and several inches of rain.

Reporter Steve Burns took home a Regional Murrow Award for EXCELLENCE IN SOUND for his recap of the January 6th Riots in Washington for our show Chaos at the Capitol.

The weekly WCBS 880 In Depth won for BEST PODCAST for a compilation of stories on Covid vaccines, Long Haul Covid, 9/11 Health and 40years after the Brinks Robbery and Murders.

Feature Reporter Mike Sugerman won for EXCELLENCE IN WRITING for a compilation of his "Sweet Spot" feature pieces on 880 and for WCBS880.com.

We're especially grateful to see the work of Mike Sugerman honored. Mike lost the use of his legs following a complicated heart procedure earlier this year. Mike is now learning to live life in a wheelchair and promises a story on this journey in the coming weeks.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward R. Murrow
Person
Steve Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television News#Sweet Spot#Wcbs 880#The Wcbs 880 News Team#Covid#9 11 Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Podcast
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy