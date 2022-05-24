ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Kane Brown Will Make You Want To Dance In A Honky Tonk

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Kane Brown debuted a new music video to his ‘90s-inspired country anthem , and it’ll make you want to slip on a pair of cowboy boots and hit the dance floor of a honky tonk. “Like I Love Country Music” sees Brown performing — and line dancing — at a country bar, and the song is packed with references any fan of the genre will appreciate:

“You get me high as Willie, girl/ You get me gone as Jones/ You turn me on as much as I turn on my radio/ Let’s take our time, walk the line/ Kinda like Johnny and June did/ Yeah, let’s do this/ Baby, I love you like I love country music”

Brown debuted the song earlier this month. He dropped it after teasing the chorus in a sweet video on social media of the genre-bending country artist dancing with one of his biggest fans, daughter Kingsley Rose . He and the giggling 2-year-old donned matching cowboy hats as they danced to the song. Brown confirmed in his caption that “Like I Love Country Music” would be his next radio single, included a shout-out to Brooks & Dunn , and gushed over his adorable firstborn daughter.

During a previous virtual appearance on The Bobby Bones Show , Brown spoke about “Like I Love Country Music,” and shared that his wife, Katelyn , sings a song with him on his upcoming album .

Watch Brown’s latest music video here :

