A Petersburg felon has been sentenced to 25 years for trafficking more than two kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances, while in possession of methamphetamine, copious amounts of marijuana, and several semi-automatic weapons. During a search of his residence, evidence was also found leading to the man having knowledge and potential involvement in a July 4, 2021 homicide in Hopewell.

PETERSBURG, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO