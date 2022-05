May 29 (UPI) -- Eight people were shot at an outdoor festival in Oklahoma early Sunday morning, authorities said. One person was killed and seven others, including two juveniles, were injured in the shooting at an annual Memorial Day event in the town of Taft, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Taft is 129 miles east of Oklahoma City and 107 miles south of Tulsa.

TAFT, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO