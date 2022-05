ROANOKE, Va. – COVID numbers have spiked recently. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts report 666 new cases in just one week. “COVID still continues to take a devastating toll on our community, and as much as we want to wish it away, it’s still part of our ecology,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow, RCAHD Health Director.

