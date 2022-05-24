ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sentenced in Kinsman child endangerment case

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman formerly of Kinsman who now lives in Geneva was sentenced Tuesday on child abuse charges.

Ashley York was sentenced to 30 months after pleading guilty to child endangerment. She was originally indicted on three felony counts of child endangering. Her jury trial was scheduled to begin in February 2022, but she took a plea deal.

Man accused of raping female deputy arraigned

York was accused, along with Jason Gibson in January 2019, of singling out one of several children living with them and abusing a 6-year-old boy.

Investigators say the couple starved the boy over a period of 17 months. They said there were locks on all the cabinets and refrigerator and it appeared the boy was singled out.

Investigators say the couple was living at an apartment in Kinsman off Mayburn-Barclay Road at the time of the alleged abuse.

Gibson is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

