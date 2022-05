For the bulk of Stranger Things 4, the Hawkins gang is trying their damndest to figure out a totally new mystery revolving around the demonic murderer, Vecna. But it isn’t until they hear the story of Victor Creel, a veteran who moved to Hawkins back in the ‘50s, that they finally get their first clue about Vecna. And as it turns out, that first clue really was the biggest. Here’s what you need to know about Victor Creel in Stranger Things 4, because he really is central to the mystery.

