Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,127 new cases, 3 new deaths on May 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,127 new cases and 3 new deaths on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,253,093 and the total number of deaths to 17,318.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 21 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 165 hospitalized patients with 8 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Jefferson Parish – 116,789 total cases, 1,347 total deaths 8 patients on ventilators

total cases, total deaths patients on ventilators Orleans Parish – 92,146 total cases, 1,111 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Washington Parish – 13,058 total cases, 251 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. James Parish – 5,857 total cases, 76 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. John Parish – 10,713 total cases, 184 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Lafourche Parish – 28,077 total cases, 373 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Terrebonne Parish – 31,177 total cases, 419 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Plaquemines Parish – 6,599 total cases, 46 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Tammany Parish – 73,826 total cases, 852 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Bernard Parish – 11,577 total cases, 111 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Charles Parish – 14,064 total cases, 145 total deaths, 8 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Pearl River County, Mississippi – 12,388 total cases, 152 total deaths

total cases, total deaths Hancock County, Mississippi – 15,299 total cases, 275 total deaths,

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.