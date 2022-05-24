ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FingerLakes1.com

Savannah man arrested on two warrants

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police arrested a Savannah man on two separate warrants. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Patrick M. Sampson Jr., on...

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman attempts to obstruct breathing of roommate

A Newark woman was arrested following investigation into a family trouble. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johanna Hagen, 42, of Arcadia for harassment, criminal contempt, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Hagan was reportedly involved in an argument with her roommate over a vehicle...
NEWARK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Webster man found with drugs during traffic stop

Police say a Webster man was arrested following a traffic stop in Ontario. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brandon M. Reilly, 27, of Webster for DWI. Deputies initiated a stop after observing traffic infractions. During the course of the stop, Reilly was subjected...
WEBSTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone#Android#Law Enforcement#County Court#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man cited following traffic stop

A Geneva man was cited following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed William H. Morris, 51, of Geneva for operating with a suspended registration. Morris was observed completing a left turn without using a signal. A check of the registration status on...
GENEVA, NY
News 8 WROC

Two people died from injuries after Lyons crash

LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Lyons on May 20. According to deputies, Nancy Delork of Lyons was driving westbound on Route 31 when her vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle that was heading eastbound. Deputies […]
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man makes false written statement

A Penn Yan man was arrested following an incident that occurred in the village. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Franklin B. Clark, 35, of Penn Yan for making a punishable false written statement. Officers were dispatched to Clark’s residence for the report of harassment....
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Lyons woman resists arrest, fails to appear in court

Police took a Lyons woman into custody on a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katrina L. Savage, 31, of Lyons for failure to appear in court. Savage failed to appear to answer charges of obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest. Savage...
LYONS, NY
waynetimes.com

Gananda student arrested for Making a Terroristic Threat

On Wednesday, May 25, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the State Police was notified by the Macedon Police Department of a social media post by a student who attends the Gananda High School. A student notified a teacher concerning a social media post, where a 17-year-old student posed with what appeared...
WETM 18 News

Addison inmate arrested again for breaking jail window

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An Addison woman currently in jail has been charged with damaging property in the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said. Tianna Decker, 26, was arrested after Deputies with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an inmate breaking a window in the County Jail. According to the arrest report, […]
ADDISON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Multiple charges against Elmira man after shoplifting

Police say an Elmira man was arrested following a report of shoplifting. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jackson D. Well, 23, of Elmira for petit larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance. It is alleged that Well stole approximately $60 worth of...
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Two arrested locally after South Carolina shooting leaves 6-year-old dead

On Friday, deputies received information that a vehicle involved in a homicide in Orangeburg County, South Carolina was observed in Ontario County. Investigators made contact with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and learned that they were looking for a silver Chrysler sedan that was observed fleeing the scene of a driveway shooting that happened on May 12, 2022.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Inmate at Steuben County Jail damages property

Police say an inmate was arrested after an incident at Steuben County Jail. According to a news release, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tianna K. Decker, 26, of Addison for criminal mischief. Decker, who is a current inmate at the Steuben County Jail, intentionally damaged property in the...
FingerLakes1.com

Erin woman charged with unlicensed operation

Police charged an Erin woman after a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Aria L. Peck, 22, of Erin for aggravated unlicensed operation. Peck was observed driving on Liberty Street in Penn Yan while having an un-inspected vehicle and a suspended New York...
ERIN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Elmira man arrested for DWI

Police say an Elmira man was arrested after a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexander C. Beach, 23, of Elmira for driving while intoxicated. Upon investigation, Beach was found to be operating his motor vehicle while in an intoxicated state. He...
ELMIRA, NY
News 8 WROC

Man stabbed, carjacked in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department received reports Friday evening of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Lake Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Rochester. Upon their arrival, officers located a man who had been stabbed. The RPD says the victim is a 44-year-old man from Gates and that he […]
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Accused of March 15 Auburn Murder Pleads Not Guilty

The woman charged with the March murder outside Swifty’s Tavern in Auburn has pled not guilty. According to The Citizen, 28 year old Shameek Copes was arraigned by Judge Thomas Leone Friday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon – both in the second degree. She is accused of shooting John Wesley Smith III of Syracuse on March 15th.
AUBURN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Dryden man arrested on Superior Court warrant

Police say a Dryden man was arrested on a Superior Court warrant. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry D. Kirkland, 56, of Dryden for failure to appear in court. Kirkland was arrested on a 2015 Superior Court warrant from Schuyler County Court. He...
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

79K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy