ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pine Ridge man guilty in shooting that caused paralysis

By Associated Press
newscenter1.tv
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge man, accused in a shooting that left the victim partially paralyzed, has been found guilty of eight federal charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff woman convicted of meth distribution sentenced to prison

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 42-year-old Panhandle woman was sentenced Friday on federal meth distribution charges. U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Shannon Rojas, of Scottsbluff, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Rojas was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph F. Bataillon to 70 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. After her release from prison, Rojas will begin a four-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
newscenter1.tv

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested following altercation with picketers

UPDATE (5/27/22 @ 4:30 P.M.): Connie Uhre appears to have been booked into the Pennington County Jail for three counts of simple assault. RAPID CITY, S.D. — The ongoing conflict between the Grand Gateway Hotel and NDN Collective reignited Friday. A video of the incident appears to show the owner of the hotel spraying picketers with an unknown cleaning substance.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

RC woman pleads not guilty to drug distribution charges

DEADWOOD — A woman charged with hash oil distribution and possession pleaded not guilty to the charges against her May 10 before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Raimi Brianne Tucker, 20, of Rapid City was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury March...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Paralysis#Pine Ridge#Grand Jury#Firearms#Violent Crime#Pierre#Ap#Office Press Release#The U S Marshals Service
KELOLAND TV

Grand Gateway Hotel owner arrested Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Rapid City Police say 75-year-old Connie Uhre, the owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel has been arrested. Police say she was arrested for three counts of simple assault after spraying a chemical cleaner on peaceful protesters outside the hotel Friday afternoon. Those protests have been going on for several weeks now. Police say the protests have remained peaceful until Friday because of Uhre’s actions.
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City Police Department releases crime statistics

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Police Department recently conducted a statistical analysis of crime rates over the last three years and released the results on Friday. The study found that violent crimes including aggravated assault, robbery, and sexual assault which peaked in 2021, are on the decline.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Man stabbed multiple times in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday Rapid City Police responded to a report of a stabbing. Just after 2 am officers were called to the Common Cents on North LaCrosse where they found a man with multiple stab wounds. Witnesses told police he was stabbed somewhere between the 1600...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man facing multiple charges after crash on highway

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a crash near Rapid City. South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 44 Tuesday afternoon. An SUV tried passing a tractor pulling a sprayer when it hit the back of the sprayer. Both...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced to life; repairing grain bins; early voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fall River County three-vehicle crash names released

EDGEMONT, S.D. – Robert Stevens, 57, of Edgemont, was identified as the person who died Sunday in a three-vehicle crash east of Edgemont on U.S. Highway 18. Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene, and he was not wearing a seatbelt. According to a press release from the Department...
EDGEMONT, SD
newscenter1.tv

Mulally Dist 35 House Q & A

Tell the voters a little bit about yourself. Who are you and what do you stand for?. Well, my husband and I moved to Rapid City about 38 years ago so that he could finish his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the School of Mines. We found that to be the finest engineering school in the nation. So — it was the sixth-highest rated — so we decided to move here. And we have become small-business owners. We own some rental units inside the city limits of Rapid City. I, we own a small ranchette out in the Valley, Board horses, and we’re beekeepers.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Former mayor of Rapid City talks racial tensions back in the 1970s

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- In an era where racial tensions are more visible than ever on social media, looking towards history can help provide context for the path forward. Don Barnett, mayor of Rapid City in the 1970’s, reflected on the strain of a term which corresponded with the peak of indigenous activism and tensions.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

New processing facility planned for western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Plans were announced Friday for a $1.1 billion, 8,000 head per day processing facility that will be constructed in western South Dakota. Kingsbury & Associates and Sirius Realty of Rapid City, S.D. and Greenville, S.C. are teaming up to have a 1 million square foot facility that will process beef and include a specialty bison line.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for accidentally shooting and killing a man. According to court papers, Joshua Walking Eagle was playing horseshoes with the victim in May of 2020 in Rosebud, when another man drove up and pointed a shotgun at them.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Puffy’s Dispensary to bring cannabis to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Kittrick Jeffries got into the cannabis industry around 7-years ago after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. Now, he’s in the process of bringing his first dispensary to Rapid City. “I was born and raised here in Rapid City. I graduated from Stevens...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Farmer rushed to save his neighbor as Boxelder Creek flooded 50 years ago

The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The 50th commemoration of the 1972 Black Hills Flood is June 9. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, and it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived. Each week between now and June 9, SDPB is sharing stories from those survivors, in their own words.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy