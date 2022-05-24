ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

June Fitness Classes for 50+ at John D. Spreckels Center

By City of Coronado
The Coronado Times
The Coronado Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408wuo_0forCA4F00

The John D. Spreckels Center June fitness classes are open for registration. There are a few additions this month that you may be interested in.

June Fitness Offerings:

Line Dancing (Level 1)

Line Dancing (Level 2)

Zumba Gold

Tai Chi

Restorative Yoga and Stretch

Strength, Balance and Flexibility Monday (chair based)

Strength, Balance and Flexibility Wednesday (chair based)

Chair Yoga – Register by phone or in-person.

If any of these classes are of interest but you are unable to attend the whole month, try a class when it’s convenient for you with our walk-in option! For questions, call 619-522-7343 or visit us at 1019 Seventh Street.

Whether you are looking to maintain a fitness goal or start a fitness journey, we’re looking forward to putting some play in your day!

The story June Fitness Classes for 50+ at John D. Spreckels Center appeared first on Coronado Times . Read more stories written by City of Coronado .

Comments / 0

Related
coolsandiegosights.com

Flags, flavor and fun at the Santee Street Fair!

The annual Santee Street Fair returned to East County today!. I rode the San Diego Trolley up to Santee Trolley Square to enjoy an event I hadn’t previously experienced. The festival began with the presentation of colors, the Pledge of Allegiance, and the singing of the Star Spangled Banner. In addition to youthful dancing and martial arts demonstrations, a Gold Star family took to the main stage. They were thanked for their sacrifice with a standing ovation.
SANTEE, CA
The Coronado Times

City, Supporters Kick Off Free Summer Shuttle Season

Residents, sponsors and City officials kicked off the 2022 Free Summer Shuttle season at an event on Friday, May 27, at Spreckels Park. The celebration included the debut of a colorful new bus wrap, remarks, refreshments and a free ride. Four buses will provide courtesy rides in the Village area...
The Coronado Times

Group Billiards Lessons Begin June 7

Maybe you are not looking to become a professional pool player, but you would like to impress a friend or two with a friendly game… or maybe you do want […] The story Group Billiards Lessons Begin June 7 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
The Coronado Times

Calling all Junior Chefs

Parents, here is your chance to get your young ones excited about cooking!. Cooking Round the World is hosting an exciting array of culinary camps at the Coronado Community Center this summer. Instructors will share their love for culture, diversity and imagination with a gastronome twist. Children ages 6-13 years old will receive expert instruction while they learn a necessary life-skill in a creative and fun way.
CORONADO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spreckels, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Coronado, CA
Coronado, CA
Lifestyle
The Coronado Times

Summer Music Camps for Youth

  Coronado Recreation and Golf Service’s Music Camps are offering youngsters a chance to be inspired by music. For one week, younger children will explore the wonder of playing a […] The story Summer Music Camps for Youth appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

‘Summer Movies in the Park’ Opens for Season with 150 Free Screenings Through October

The season, which includes screenings throughout the region, starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the downtown Waterfront Park for a screening of Encanto. To celebrate before the film – which starts about 15 minutes after sunset – there will be free activities for kids and families, including a live Mirabel Madrigal character, bounce houses, themed crafts, music and games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

Old Goats Kids Who Care Honor Local Heroes

While they’ve long been honoring our local first responders, this past Friday evening, the Old Goats Kids Who Care continued their tradition of thanking people for their good deeds  with […] The story Old Goats Kids Who Care Honor Local Heroes appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Managing Editor.
CORONADO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chair Yoga#Restorative Yoga#Line Dancing#June Fitness Classes#John D Spreckels Center#Coronado Times
The Coronado Times

San Diego Therapeutic Horsemanship Organization Hosts Ukrainian Refugee Families for Equine Therapy, Demonstrations, BBQ and Drill Team Show

Seeking to help refugees of the Ukrainian conflict, the board of San Diego Therapeutic Horsemanship, which is based at Driftwood Ranch in the Tijuana River Valley, reached out to Catholic Charities, a nonprofit working with refugees at the Mexico-U.S. border. Another nonprofit, Tijuana River Valley Equestrian Association (TRVEA), which also operates from Driftwood Ranch, will also be participating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest 2022

Switchfoot's annual Bro-AM Beach Fest is back! Join thousands of people of all ages in an empowering community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun, and live music. Event Highlights. Free event with VIP options. Epic concert by Switchfoot and guest artists. Annual surf competition. local vendors.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The city-owned land east of La Jolla disappears

Most of the 2000-odd acres proposed for sale in 1963 would go to Irvin Kahn’s University City Corporation. Kahn had holdings all over the city’s north, but they weren’t contiguous; what he and the city’s elected and unelected officials wanted to do was trade away the unbroken, large pueblo lots to him for the smaller slivers and scraps that Kahn had collected.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Workouts
The Coronado Times

Care for the Caregiver – June 8

  If you find yourself caring for someone – whether it’s your mom, dad, grandma, or patient, Sharp Coronado Hospital wants to support you. Wednesday, June 8 at 5 pm, […] The story Care for the Caregiver – June 8 appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by City of Coronado.
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Absolute Best Camping Sites Near San Diego

When people mention San Diego, California, we immediately think of its vast palm trees, fabulous beaches, and shopping stores scattered all over the place. But despite that, San Diego is also home to incredible landscapes that can provide an escape for those who want to check off their outdoor bucket lists. Even if you live in the bustling city of San Diego, you can still find a way to get your dose of nature within a minute or an hour’s drive from here.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Coronado Times

The History of the La Avenida Complex and the Community’s Historical Desire to Save its Architecture and History

  The history of the iconic La Avenida Building on the corner of Orange and B Avenues begins with a Swiss immigrant, Albert Bram, who came to Coronado in 1928 […] The story The History of the La Avenida Complex and the Community’s Historical Desire to Save its Architecture and History appeared first on Coronado Times. Read more stories written by Coronado Historical Association.
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

$2 Movie Tickets for Family-Friendly Flicks Offered This Summer by Regal Cinemas

Ready for a feature flick? Or perhaps even a double feature with the kids?. Throughout the summer, Regal Cinemas will be offering a promotion that allows for $2 movie tickets. The deal will be available every Tuesday and Wednesday as part of the company’s 2022 Summer Movie Express series. Family-friendly movies like “The Lego Movie,” “The Lorax,” and “Detective Pikachu” will be featured as part of the promo. Movie availability will vary by location, however.
San Diego weekly Reader

Doggos Gus: Imperial Beach’s bacon brat

“So long, Huey.” It’s a biker muttering this. He ain’t old enough to have picked up that Vietnam moniker for the sun, but he says it anyway. Because yes, that last moment’s coming. People have turned quiet. They stare west, at the ocean horizon, where the luminous lozenge melts like ice cream left out of the fridge.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The Lab Collaborative basks in Oceanside’s attentions

If you’ve paid attention to travel media in the past year, you might have noticed a newfound appreciation for that three-mile stretch of surf and sand called Oceanside. Never mind those singing its praises are quick to qualify the “blue collar” beach town as “under the radar,” or to count being “a Quick Train Ride from L.A.” among its attributes. What matters is, travel writers for the likes of Travel + Leisure and Los Angeles Times are taking notice.
OCEANSIDE, CA
The Coronado Times

The Coronado Times

Coronado, CA
372
Followers
483
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

The Coronado Times is an online newspaper for Coronado, CA. Our mission is to positively impact the community of Coronado by creating and distributing high-quality coverage of local news, events, entertainment and people.

 http://www.coronadotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy