Village of Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative

By Roy Santa Croce
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott is working alongside the community to transform the downtown and support a vibrant, local economy.

The Village of Endicott was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to receive a ten-million dollar award through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.


The Endicott DRI Local Planning Committee is seeking the community’s input through a survey. The survey is available until June 7th and can be accessed by downloading the Instant Input app or visit https://www.endicottdri.com/get-involved .


Committee members urge the community to share feedback on each of the twenty-two project proposals. The Endicott Local Planning Committee will discuss the suggestions at the next meeting, held on June 14th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

