Village of Endicott Downtown Revitalization Initiative

ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott is working alongside the community to transform the downtown and support a vibrant, local economy.

The Village of Endicott was selected by the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council to receive a ten-million dollar award through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.



The Endicott DRI Local Planning Committee is seeking the community’s input through a survey. The survey is available until June 7th and can be accessed by downloading the Instant Input app or visit https://www.endicottdri.com/get-involved .



Committee members urge the community to share feedback on each of the twenty-two project proposals. The Endicott Local Planning Committee will discuss the suggestions at the next meeting, held on June 14th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.