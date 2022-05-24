ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Motorcycle Crash Along I-81 Slows Traffic In Central PA: Dispatch

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jTqu_0forBNVT00
Motorcycle Photo Credit: Pixabay/Ralphs_Fotos

A motorcycle crash has slowed traffic for eight exits along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to emergency dispatchers.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 31.9 in South Newton Township but it reportedly affected traffic from exits 29 to 37, according to a Cumberland County Emergency Management supervisor.

The number of persons or vehicles involved is not immediately clear

No airlift services or coroner were called to the scene, the supervisor told Daily Voice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Crashes in both directions of I-81 injure nine people

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic on Interstate 81 was disrupted in both directions due to two separate crashes near Carlisle. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 47: PA 34 – HANOVER ST and Exit 52A: US 11 NORTH – NEW KINGSTOWN. All lanes were closed. At least one motorcycle was involved in this crash.
CARLISLE, PA
WDEL 1150AM

DSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash

A Florida man was killed when he was hit by a SUV Friday night in Red Lion. It happened on northbound Route 1 near the Route 72 interchange just before 8:30 p.m. Delaware State Police say the man was walking on the highway when he was hit by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
RED LION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Cumberland County, PA
Traffic
County
Cumberland County, PA
WGAL

Teenager dies in Ephrata Township crash

The Lancaster County Coroner says a teenager died in a crash Friday night in Ephrata Township. According to the coroner, the crash occurred just before midnight in the area of Garden Spot and North Reading Road. The coroner identified the teen as 17-year-old Alexander Myers. The fatal crash is under...
EPHRATA, PA
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Dead In Frederick Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorcyclist was killed in a Frederick crash Friday, May 27, according to authorities and developing reports. The motorcycle and car collided near Baker Valley and Fingerboard roads around 12:30 p.m., Maryland State Police confirmed. Further details were not immediately released. to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails...
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#I 81#Central Pennsylvania#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Berks County Stabbing: Report

A man was fatally stabbed Friday, May 27 in Spring Township (Berks County), WFMZ reports. One person was arrested after the unidentified victim was discovered inside an apartment on the Berkshire Hills complex on Wyoming Drive, according to the outlet. There was no risk to the public, police told the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Frederick Motorcycle Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Frederick crash Friday, May 27, according to authorities. A Dodge Charger that veered into oncoming traffic and collided with the motorcycle near Baker Valley and Fingerboard roads around 12:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said. The male operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at...
wfmd.com

One Person Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Frederick County

Frederick, Md (KM) Maryland State Police continue their investigation into a fatal crash Friday afternoon. Shortly after 12:15 PM, troopers responded to Fingerboard Road and Baker Valley Road for a two-vehicle collision. They say a Dodge Charger traveling west on Fingerboard Road veered into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a motorcycle. The operator of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
WDBJ7.com

Pennsylvania man dies on Crabtree Falls trail

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a man died along the Crabtree Falls trail Saturday, May 22. This was in the 11000 block of Crabtree Falls Highway in Montebello. Deputies say Leonard Zimmerman, 22, of Shippensburg, PA was pronounced dead at the scene...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WGAL

Lancaster County business damaged by fire

Emergency crews were called the scene of a fire in Fulton Township, Lancaster County Saturday morning. The fire was at Kingdom Bio-Fuel on the 1900 block of Lancaster Pike. According to Deputy Chief Dan Appel of the Robert Fulton Fire Company, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the building on arrival.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Cheverly Man Dies Week After Landover Crash

A Cheverly man died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle collision last weekend, authorities say. Pierre Dawkins, 46, lost control and struck a tree off of the 700 block of Hill Road in Landover the morning of Sunday, May 22. He passed away from his injuries Thursday, May 26, according to the Prince George's Police Department.
wfmd.com

Shots-Fired Incident, Attempted Robbery On I-270 In Frederick County

State Police say the victim was not injured. Frederick, Md (KM) No one was injured in an attempted robbery and shots-fired incident on Interstate-270 on Thursday afternoon. . State Police say at around 12:40 PM, a woman driving her KIA SUV on southbound I-270 was bumped in the rear. She stopped on a ramp and so did the vehicle which struck hers.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Driver killed in Juniata County crash

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Juniata County. According to Pennsylvania State Police 30-year-old Kayla Weaver from Perry County was killed while driving on Route 35 on May 24. The crash happened around 2:44 p.m. and the driver was wearing a seat belt.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy