Florida State

3 face charges in campaign financing case for District 9 Florida Senate seat

By Spectrum News Staff
mynews13.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced Tuesday that it has charged three people in connection with an alleged campaign finance scheme in the 2020 Florida State Senate race of Jestine Phillea Iannotti. Iannotti, 36, ran for the District 9 seat as an independent...

www.mynews13.com

mynews13.com

Polk County sheriff calls Texas shooting response 'unacceptable'

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Calling himself "mortified" and "heartbroken," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke Friday for at least the second time this week about the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers. What You Need To Know. Polk County Sheriff...
POLK COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Trio of Judges hand down ruling against Florida law on social media as unconstitutional

A federal appeals court has ruled and has dealt a major victory to companies who had been accused by Governor Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought. A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, thats according to a ruling by a three judge panel of the Atlanta-based Circuit Court of Appeals. The trio unanimously concluded that it was overreach for Governor DeSantis and the Republican led Florida Legislature to tell the social media companies how to conduct their work, under the Constitution's free speech guarantee. the trio of judges ruled, the government can't tell a private person or entity what to say or how to say it, those rights are protected under the First Amendment.
FLORIDA STATE
ABA Journal

House reverses course on renaming federal courthouse to honor Black judge

The U.S. House of Representatives reversed course last week and voted to rename a federal courthouse in Tallahassee, Florida, after the first Black judge on the Florida Supreme Court. The House voted 230-190 last Wednesday to approve the bill, report Reuters, the Tallahassee Democrat and WTXL Tallahassee. The bill would...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mynews13.com

Thousands arrive in Daytona Beach for Memorial Day weekend

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Thousands of people are spending their Memorial Day weekend in Daytona Beach, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. With several different events taking place throughout the area, DBPD is increasing its presence across the city to keep things under control. “This is the first...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Fast Company

This is how Florida educators are fighting back against ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Alex Quinto, a middle-school counselor in Pinellas, Florida, has lots of questions about what “Don’t Say Gay” means for his students. Quinto, identifies as LGBTQ, and was recently recognized as an educator of the year by GLSEN, and organization which works to create safe spaces for LGBTQ youth. Quinto is worried about how he will maintain a safe space for his students at school, when their identities are under attack. He, like many educators in Florida, is unclear about what the infamous “Don’t Say Gap” bill means in practice. Will the Gay Straight Alliance be able to keep its name? (Quinto plans to keep the GSA even if it means changing the name and paying for it out of his own pocket). Will this start to impact the Black Student Union or the Japanese Culture club? What about the LGBTQ books he keeps on hand for students since they aren’t at the library? More worryingly, what about student confidentiality?
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Lake County therapist hopes to close mental health disparities

CLERMONT, Fla. — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Spectrum News is highlighting an issue people are facing in Central Florida. National data shows rural areas suffer from a severe lack of mental health resources, and it's a problem one Lake County therapist is trying to help solve.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Dozens of billionaires back Gov. Ron DeSantis

At least 42 billionaires and members of billionaire families, worth a combined $275 billion, have contributed to Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election campaign, a war chest he can raid repeatedly to survive 2022 and beyond, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune's Zac Anderson reports.The billionaire backers hail from 15 states and 25 of them have given DeSantis six-figure contributions.Why it matters: That kind of support from the richest of the rich raises all sorts of questions about the influence of wealth on public policy.DeSantis has generally been a friend to the business sector, Anderson notes, with some of his billionaire backers benefitting from moves...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Florida insurance bills clear committee, move to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature on Monday began a special session focused on fixing the state’s turbulent property insurance market, advancing sweeping legislation to create a $2 billion reinsurance fund and place new rules around attorney fees and coverage denials as lawmakers attempt to stabilize a market plagued by rising rates and insurer insolvencies.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Florida fish now have a drug problem

An alarming number of South Florida's bonefish population have pharmaceutical drugs pulsing through their veins, according to a recent study. The three-year study, commissioned by the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Florida International University, analyzed 93 diverse bonefish throughout Biscayne Bay to west of Key West. All 93 fish had...
FLORIDA STATE

