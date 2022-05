Health authorities have recalled strawberries sold under two brands across major chains in the US and Canada after they were found to be linked to a multi-state outbreak of hepatitis A. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has urged households and businesses such as restaurants to discard the potentially tainted fruit from brands FreshKampo and HEB, purchased in March or April.“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not...

