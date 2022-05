William Samuel Singletary, Sr., known to many as “Sam,” of Lawtey, FL passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born on January 29, 1947, the son of William Oscar Singletary, Jr. and Mollie Lewis Singletary of Cordele, GA. Born the...

CORDELE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO