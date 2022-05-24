Sun guard Jasmine Thomas out for season with torn ACL

The Connecticut Sun will be without star guard Jasmine Thomas for the rest of the season. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas' injury occurred during the first quarter of the Sun's win over the Indiana Fever on Sunday, their fourth victory in a row.

"Saddened and disappointed for Jas," Connecticut head coach and general manager Curt Miller said, according to a release. "She has been the epitome of an iron woman throughout her career. We will support her throughout her recovery and continue to lean on her leadership lens from the sideline. We look forward to having her back on the court in the future."

The Sun's captain averaged 6.6 points, 3.0 assists 2.2 rebounds and 21.8 minutes per game through the first five contests of the 2022 campaign. Thomas was an All-Star with Connecticut in 2017 when she averaged career highs in points (14.2) and steals per game (1.6), while posting career-best shooting numbers from the field (42.1%) and from three-point land (40.3%) as well.

The 32-year-old Duke product was selected 12th overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2011 WNBA Draft but was soon traded to the Washington Mystics, where she spent the first two seasons of her career. Thomas was moved to the Atlanta Dream in February 2013 and remained with the club for two seasons before being traded to the Sun in April 2015.

In 358 career regular-season games, Thomas has averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds while being a menace on defense. The Fairfax, Va., native has made five All-Defensive teams, including four straight years from 2016 to 2019.