NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A defective battery pack inside Rivian’s auto manufacturing plant created a fire that required an evacuation Saturday morning. According to a release from the Normal Fire Department, firefighters responded to the plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway at about 10:40 AM for reports of a battery pack on fire. First responders found the pack in a testing area on the southwest side of the plant. Once the fire was out and the battery cooled, firefighters moved the damaged unit outside of the plant and began ventilating the smoke from the building.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO