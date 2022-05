Centre Police responded this week to a report of stolen merchandise, taken from one of the businesses located on the Chesnut Bypass. We spoke with the Centre Police Department Friday morning – and they informed us that the son of the late business owner stated that someone stole a new 7×16 double-axle trailer overnight Wednesday (May 25th) from the lot at 405 Chesnut Bypass and he turned over to law enforcement video and still pictures of the theft in progress.

