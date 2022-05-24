ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays at Fort McHenry Tunnel

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
A crash involving three tractor trailers caused major delays at the Fort McHenry Tunnel, according to Baltimore Firefighters Union IAFF Local 734.

The Union says Baltimore Fire is at the scene and hazmat has been requested due to spilled diesel. They say one person is currently trapped and due to the severity, the Shock Trauma Go-Team has been sent to help.

According to MDTA, one lane is now open in the left tube, but the right remains closed.

MDTA is urging drivers to avoid SB I-95 south of Eastern Ave and use I-895 or I-695 as alternate routes.

