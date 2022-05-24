ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Good dog! Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9 finds 30kg of cocaine, 5kg of heroin in bust

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A recent bust of cocaine and heroin was all in a day’s work for Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9, BOLO.

According to a Facebook post by the OBN , BOLO uncovered 30 Kilos of cocaine and five Kilos of heroin being trafficked through Oklahoma.

Oklahoma father of two killed in deadly motorcycle crash
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1knQkd_0for90OO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhCoz_0for90OO00
Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

OBN spokesperson, Mark Woodward tells KFOR that due to the ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time.

But we don’t need any more information to know what a good job officer BOLO did!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 11

Robbie Burns
5d ago

good puppy 💖 yeah I'm seeing a lot of people high on coke again like in the 80s-90s

Reply(2)
6
Related
KFOR

DOJ launches review of police response to Texas school shooting

(The Hill) – The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Sunday announced it would review the law enforcement response to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting after officials spent days following the tragedy giving conflicting accounts of how local police and federal authorities handled the situation. A Justice Department spokesman said...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Cocaine#Narcotics#Kfor#Bolo#Facebook
KOCO

Oklahoma couple aboard cruise ship when it catches fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Imagine walking out of your cruise ship cabin to see massive flames pouring out of the back of the ship. That’s what happened to an Oklahoma couple. “We went outside of our room and everyone had their life jackets on and they were saying to get to your muster stations as quick as we could and that the ship was on fire,” they said. “They have us staying here for two days and they’re sending us a ship tomorrow to pick us up."
KTUL

More than a dozen arrested in connection to meth trafficking organization in Oklahoma

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A large meth trafficking organization in northeast Oklahoma has been shut down, the Bartlesville Police Department and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced Wednesday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) spokesperson Mark Woodward said law enforcement served 13 warrants just after 7 a.m. Wednesday to people tied...
KFOR

KFOR

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy