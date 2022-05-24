Good dog! Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9 finds 30kg of cocaine, 5kg of heroin in bust

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A recent bust of cocaine and heroin was all in a day’s work for Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9, BOLO.

According to a Facebook post by the OBN , BOLO uncovered 30 Kilos of cocaine and five Kilos of heroin being trafficked through Oklahoma.



Courtesy: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

OBN spokesperson, Mark Woodward tells KFOR that due to the ongoing investigation, no other information is available at this time.

But we don’t need any more information to know what a good job officer BOLO did!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.