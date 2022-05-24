Recognize this shoplifter? Cash in with Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division undercover detectives arrested five men for selling cocaine in downtown Nashville. The continuing investigation into street drug sales downtown led to the arrest of Cedric Freeman, 36, who sold an undercover detective a gram of cocaine on May 18th. Freeman was located and arrested Friday night on 3rd Avenue South near Demonbreun, and officers uncovered a gram of cocaine off his person.
On the night of May 9, 2022 officers were dispatched to call in the Oak Hill Lane area of Carthage regarding a domestic dispute in which 3-5 shots may have been fired. Several officers responded to the call including Deputy Layne Silcox, who was originally dispatched and Detectives Steve Babcock, Detective Dusty Hailey and Sergeant Gregory.
On May 8, 2022 the Smith County Sheriffs department initiated a search warrant at a home on Hartsville Pike. Four officers including Sgt. Junior Fields, Sgt. Ridge Long, Sgt. Matt White and Officer Brady Dodson executed the search warrant. The residences of the home were Mr. Terry Franklin and Mr. Johnny Washer.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after filing a false police report, according to an affidavit. According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Nashville dispatch received a 911 call from a man who was threatening to kill the President and bomb Charlotte Pike. The caller also told the dispatcher that he was armed with C4 and an assault rifle.
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A DRIVER WHO CAUGHT ON SURVEILLIANCE FOOTAGE REMOVING A MILLER TRAILBLAZER WELDER WITH SEVERAL OTHER PIECES OF EQUIPMENT FROM THE CONSTRUCTION SITE AT THE COLUMBIA MALL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY AND THE VEHICLE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A FOUR DOOR RED TRUCK WITH A BLACK TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(Rutherford County, TN) A suspect wanted on federal charges was apprehended by Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputies and U.S. Marshals Task Force personnel on Thursday (5/26/22). Suspect Anthony Eugene Moore, 48, of Riverstone Drive in Murfreesboro was arrested on an outstanding federal warrant. Moore was arrested during a traffic stop...
Today is the anniversary of a plane crash into Percy Priest Lake that claimed seven lives.
A Hopkinsville man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on US 68 in Todd County Thursday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he stopped 29-year-old Marquez Penman for speeding and he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After a search of...
Agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force, working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol SWAT Team, raided an alleged Hermitage drug house at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another undercover drug bust was conducted by Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division Wednesday evening. MNPD said three men were arrested for the sales of cocaine and cocaine laced with fentanyl. In downtown Nashville, authorities have found fentanyl combined with street drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.
