Recognize this shoplifter? Cash in with Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A DRIVER WHO CAUGHT ON SURVEILLIANCE FOOTAGE REMOVING A MILLER TRAILBLAZER WELDER WITH SEVERAL OTHER PIECES OF EQUIPMENT FROM THE CONSTRUCTION SITE AT THE COLUMBIA MALL. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SUNDAY AND THE VEHICLE APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN A FOUR DOOR RED TRUCK WITH A BLACK TRAILER. ANYONE WITH INFORMAITON IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO