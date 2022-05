Call of Duty: Warzone has had its fair share of ups and downs since its launch in 2020. Despite all its problems, Activision and its many Call of Duty developers have made an effort to listen to player feedback to ensure Warzone is the best game it can be. There’s still a long way to go, but the recent Season 3 Reloaded update was one of the — if not the — most notable examples of Activision’s efforts, as it bringsa hefty number of quality of life improvements and features. It’s easily the best update the game has received in a long time. But it’s not just us, even top Warzone streamers such as MuTeX have praised developer Raven Software and other support teams for the tremendous job on the latest update.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 19 HOURS AGO