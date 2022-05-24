ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, SC

Second man found shot to death in Abbeville apartment complex

By Sydney Broadus
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kt0P2_0for7SHJ00

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A second man was found shot to death at an Abbeville apartment complex, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.

We previously reported that 26-year-old Jahvious Devonta-Strong-Smith was found with life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest at 12:37 a.m. at Oakland Apartments.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Henry Dawson, 30, of Abbeville. He was found with a single gunshot wound.

This investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man charged with murder following homicide investigation in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with murder following a homicide investigation in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound on Atkinson Street around 3:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers said when they arrived, they found 21-year-old Keith Anthony Mosely, Jr. with multiple […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Shooting investigation underway in Anderson Co., 1 injured

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured in a Sunday night shooting in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Simpson Road at 7:45 p.m. for a shooting. When deputies arrived they said they located a man that was shot at least once and taken to a hospital. […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Shooting under investigation in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The search is on for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Barnwell County Saturday, May 28. Authorities say shots rang out in the area of Union Circle — causing damage to multiple vehicles.Several people were sent to the hospital with wounds. If you have any information, contact […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash in Anderson County

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the crash along Circle Road in Powdersville. South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:26 a.m. According to troopers, the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The driver passed away at the scene.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Abbeville, SC
County
Abbeville County, SC
Abbeville, SC
Sports
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies victim in deadly car fire

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly car fire. The coroner confirms his office has been called to Circle Road in Powdersville. Coroner Don McCown says one person has died. South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling west on Circle Road,...
POWDERSVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Head-on crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died in a crash Sunday in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12 p.m. on Old White Horse Road. Troopers said a 2017 Kia was traveling south, crossed the center lane and hit a pickup truck head-on. The driver and a passenger […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coroner#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

Driver dies following vehicle fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Powdersville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said around 7:30 a.m. a pickup truck went off the left side of Circle Road and hit a tree. The driver was ejected from the car and landed under the vehicle, troopers said. The Powdersville […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 motorcyclists dead in crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two motorcyclists died Friday night in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 9 p.m. on Stallings Road. Troopers said both drivers were traveling east when they made contact with each other and ran off the left side of the road hitting several […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Overnight crash kills motorcyclist in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday in Lancaster. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 1:22 am on US 521. Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling south when it crashed into a 2012 Chrysler entering the highway from a driveway. The motorcyclist died at the scene, […]
LANCASTER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

2 motorcyclists killed in Upstate crash identified by coroner

Two motorcyclists have been identified after dying in a crash in Greenville County. Greenville County Coroner, Shelton England, reports 52-year old Daniel Eugene Burgess of Taylors and 56-year old Howard Talley Cook, Jr. of Scottsburg, Virginia, died in the crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two motorcyclists were...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Motorcyclist killed in crash in York Co.

YORK COUNTY (WSPA) – A motorcyclist died in a crash Sunday in Bowling Green. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:55 a.m. on US 321. Troopers said a pickup truck was traveling north, crossed the center line and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The motorcyclist died at the scene, troopers said. The […]
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy