Second man found shot to death in Abbeville apartment complex
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A second man was found shot to death at an Abbeville apartment complex, according to the Abbeville County Coroner’s Office.
We previously reported that 26-year-old Jahvious Devonta-Strong-Smith was found with life-threatening injuries from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest at 12:37 a.m. at Oakland Apartments.
The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Henry Dawson, 30, of Abbeville. He was found with a single gunshot wound.
This investigation is in the early stages.
