Tuesday Is Election Day for Party Primary Runoffs In Texas

Graphic artists are invited to submit a logo for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will occur that afternoon. The deadline for submissions is May 31. Sulphur Springs is on the centerpoint of the Path of Totality, which means we will assuredly have thousands of visitors that weekend. What that means is that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County needs to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO