ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Tuesday Is Election Day for Party Primary Runoffs In Texas

KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tuesday, May 24, 2022, is Election Day for Party Primary Runoffs in Texas. Registered Hopkins County voters may cast ballots in either the Republican or Democratic runoff until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voting has been consolidated to six centers. Registered Hopkins County voters may cast ballots at any of the...

www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for May 30, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting May 30, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
PARIS, TX
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – May 29, 2022

FOM Capital LLC, Ryan M. Hollingshead to Cheryl Putman; tract in the Mary Ann Bowlin survey. Lindsey Colyer known by Lindsey Horne and Micah Colyer to Rebecca Riggs; tract in the MA Bowlin survey. Bruce E. Mosley to Irvin Speake and Jeannie Speake; tract in the Elizabeth Melton survey. Alan...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Sulphur Springs, TX
Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
City
Sulphur Springs, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KSST Radio

11 Jailed in Hopkins County On Felony Warrants May 19-28, 2022

At least 11 people were jailed in Hopkins County on felony warrants from May 19 to May 28, 2022. Melissa Beth Scott was transported at 9:45 a.m. May 26 by Sheriffs Deputy Terry Thompson from Hadin County jail to Hopkins County jail, where the 42-year-old Kountz, Texas woman was booked in at 2:38 p.m. May 26 on failure to identify by giving false information and possession of less than a gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. She was released Friday from Hopkins County jail on a $2,00 bond on the failure to ID charge and $5,000 on the controlled substance charge, according to jail reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Como-Pickton Senior Awards Program 2022

Como-Pickton High School seniors were honored this week with scholarships, honors and awards. Overall, the CPHS Class of 2022 received more than $221,000 in scholarships at the annual awards program. Como-Pickton Assistant Superintendent Lydia Walden presented Kara Tifft with a $500 Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship, on behalf of the...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CP Senior Recipient Of First Hopkins County Patriot Scholarship

The 2022 Hopkins County Freedom Ball was graciously supported this year by various families and businesses in the community who donated to the organization’s scholarship fund. The first Hopkins County Veterans Patriot Scholarship is awarded to a student in Hopkins County who is involved in activities that support veterans in our community – like organizing or working at the Veterans Day School Program, or volunteering at the “Wall that Heals” event held back in the fall.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Summertime Fun For 4-H Youth

Fortunately, 4-H activities don’t stop with the end of the school year. There are several events during the months of June, July, and August for 4-H members and other youth. Pay close attention to dates and registration deadlines. We don’t want anyone to be left out because of a missed deadline!
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu – May 30-June 3, 2022

Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal A Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal A Day Menu for the week of May 30-June 3, 2022 includes:. Monday – Beef Spaghetti, English Peas and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Early Voting Ends Friday In Democratic, Republican Party Primary Runoffs Elections

Friday will be the last day to cast an early ballot in person in the Democratic and Republican Party Primary Runoffs, with Election Day following on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Hopkins County residents may still vote early by personal appearance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, May 16-20, in the Hopkins County Justice of the Peace 2 Courtroom, 128G Jefferson Street, Sulphur Springs in either the Democratic or Republican Primary Runoff.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

SSHS Class Of 2022 Celebrated At Gradation

The Sulphur Springs High School Senior Class of 2022 celebrated 13 years of hard work Friday evening with commencement exercises. The weather cooperated, almost too well, with plenty of sunshine and heat to ensure the ceremony cold be held on the football field in Gerald Prim Stadium. The program listed...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – May 25: Lots Of Activities Coming Up

Graphic artists are invited to submit a logo for the April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse that will occur that afternoon. The deadline for submissions is May 31. Sulphur Springs is on the centerpoint of the Path of Totality, which means we will assuredly have thousands of visitors that weekend. What that means is that Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County needs to gear up for that event. People travel from literally all over the world to witness a total solar eclipse, and we need to make sure that our county is at the forefront.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Texas Attorney General#Election Day#Party Primary Runoffs#Republican#Democratic#Lutheran Church#Hopkins County Courthouse#Grace Family Church#Primary Elections
KSST Radio

Elia Tellez

Elia Tellez of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on May 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Elia was born December 24, 1960, in Atotonilco, Zacatecas, Mexico. Daughter of late Antonio Cisneros and Elvira Chavez. Then, later met her husband Jose Antonio Tellez and married on April 2, 1975, in Jimenez del Teul, Zacatecas, Mexico. Three years later, they relocated to Hopkins County and started their beautiful family of four: son, Saul Tellez wife Maria Tellez; daughters, Beneranda Garcia husband Julio Garcia, Patricia Marin husband Federico Marin, and Josefina Romero husband Alejandro Romero. They were blessed with 11 grandchildren Vanessa Tellez, Cesar Garcia, Leslie Garcia, Estrella Garcia, Anabel Marin, Tracie Marin, Lisa Marin, Ellie Marin, Alex Romero, Janelle Romero, and Jonathan Romero.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Wylie Teen Applying For Driver’s License Receives Ride To Jail Instead

A Wylie teen applying for his driver’s license received a ride to jail instead, according to jail reports. Nathaniel William Caldwell went to Texas Department of Public Safety Office in Sulphur Springs to obtain a driver’s license. A records check showed the 19-year-old Wylie resident to be wanted in Collin County on a sexual assault charge. He was detained while DPS communications operators awaited confirmation from Collin County that the warrant was active.
WYLIE, TX
KSST Radio

Dinner Bell Menu for June 1, 2022

Allison Paulson is once again bringing the youth of Our Savior Lutheran Church to help with Dinner Bell. Their repeated partnership with Dinner Bell is greatly appreciated. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway (porte cochere) on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist campus starting at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Como-Pickton Junior High Receives Exxon Mobil Grant

Como-Pickton Junior High has been awarded an Exxon Mobil Grant to enrich math and science instruction in the classroom. The grant of $500 was made possible by funding from the ExxonMobil Corporation through our local McGraw Oil and Joe Bob’s Convenience Store. CPCISD extends thanks to the community for supporting CPCISD.
PICKTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KSST Radio

Cumby Man Accused Of Firing A Gun During Disturbance

A 49-year-old Cumby man was accused of firing a gun during a disturbance with a woman and her son Tuesday. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Baumann responded at 4:17 p.m. May 24, 2022, to what was reported as an active disturbance on County Road 4734. Upon arrival, he detained the 49-year-old male resident for further investigation.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Jerry Ferguson

Jerry Ferguson, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on May 21, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Jerry was born on January 31, 1941, in Hopkins County, Texas, to Charlie J. and Iona (Rosinbaum) McCool. He married Carleen London on June 1, 1963. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an electronic engineer for Texas Instruments and for Hathaway Instruments in Denver, Colorado.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Rose Mary Beaudin

Funeral mass for Rose Mary Beaudin, age 85 of Yantis, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Mark Dunne officiating. Interment will follow at Arbala Cemetery with Josh Taylor, Ronald Taylor, Buck Nichols, Kathy Nichols, Bryan Nichols and Rudy Crist will be serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held the day prior, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Mrs. Beaudin passed away on May 21, 2022.
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy