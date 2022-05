Richard L. Ishmael, age 74, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Richard was born the son of William Claudie and Roberta Maxine (Searcy) Ishmael on August 19, 1947, in Trenton, Missouri. He was a 1965 graduate of Trenton High School. On November 15, 1968, he married Margaret Jordan in Wheeling, Missouri. She survives of the home. Richard was employed by Donaldson Company for over 35 years. His favorite hobbies included hunting, working on the farm and spending time with his grandkids.

