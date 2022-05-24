ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A record 63 years in the breaking

By Bodey Cooper
themonitor.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team of Ty’Rand Blanton, Beau Kilgore, Jayden Rodgers and Sean Henry broke the school record for the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:26.43, advancing to the Regional track meet just weeks ago. And then a couple of weeks later, on the morning of May 13 in...

www.themonitor.net

107-3 KISS-FM

What A Lineup! Stars Performing At Southern Soul Superbowl In Garland, TX

You know we're the home of "Brown Liquor Music" in East Texas every Sunday where you can catch 3 hours of the Best Southern Soul and Blues music in the mix. With summer approaching, we're going back outside and there's a ton of big shows on deck including what could be the biggest Southern Soul Concert of the summer: The Southern Soul Superbowl!
CBS19

Nelly, Koe Wetzel, Fritz Hager III to play concert in Downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas — It's gettin' "hot in herre," or out there, rather. According to organizers, the concert will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, on the square. The lineup, which was announced Friday morning, features hip-hop superstar Nelly, Lindale native Koe Wetzel, as well as Tylerite and American Idol favorite, Fritz Hager III. Untold Story will serve as the opening act.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 5-27-22 PART A

“I’ve had three flats; one of them I had to totally get replaced. I had a bent rim. I had to buy a new rim, been exposed to COVID twice because they broke my gas line out there three times,” says Briggs. |. They call it the LISD...
TYLER, TX
papercitymag.com

Peyton and Hilton Kennington’s Flower-Filled September Wedding

In true Dallas fashion, Peyton Porter and Hilton Kennington met in their beloved hometown when Peyton was presented as a debutante at the Dallas Symphony Ball. Her randomly assigned escort just happened to be her future husband. After hitting it off and celebrating an exciting social season in Dallas, they quickly started dating and the rest is history. The two went on to host a dreamy, flower-filled September wedding with all of their favorite people and memorable moments.
DALLAS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Affidavit: Tyler man murdered mother of four with machete

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An arrest affidavit revealed more details of the violent murder of a Tyler mother of four. 40-year-old Jaci Wilkerson was found dead at The Lodge Apartment Complex on South Broadway, across the street from Rose Hill Cemetery on May 25. David Thompson later turned himself in to police in connection to […]
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler ISD announces new leadership for district campuses

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler ISD middle school campuses and Birdwell Dual Language Immersion School will be under new leadership for the 2022-23 school year. “We are excited about these new placements for the 2022-2023 school year,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “Our goal is to put proven leaders into positions where they can have […]
Narcity USA

You Can Actually Visit Bonnie & Clyde's Graves In Dallas

One interesting fact most Texans don't actually know is that both Bonnie and Clyde's burial sites are in Dallas, Texas. Bonnie Parker & Clyde Barrows' relationship was one that many people admire. Whether it be the complete and total trust they had in one another, their 'risk-taker' nature or the...
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Events in DFW

Before you chug too many red, white and blue frozen margaritas this weekend, make sure you know the reason for the season. On the last Monday of each May, the United States honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. Military. Many Americans also consider this the “beginning of the summer” and use the three-day holiday as a time to get that Vitamin D and cheers to the new season. However you choose to celebrate this year, take this word of advice: Don’t overdo it on those sugar-loaded patriotic cocktails.
DALLAS, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas man killed woman with machete, affidavit says

TYLER, Texas — A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found early Wednesday in a Tyler, Texas, apartment is accused of using a machete to kill her, according to an arrest affidavit. David Michael Thompson, 49, was arrested the following day and...
metalinjection

VINNIE PAUL's House Has Been Demolished

Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul's former home in Arlington, TX hit the market for $750,000 in February. The house sold pretty quickly to an anonymous buyer, and that was that. Unfortunately according to former Ride For Dime charity event promoter Derek "D-Rock" Walker, the house has been demolished. In a Facebook post, Walker lamented the destruction of the house and posted some photos of the now-empty lot, and claimed that the home was sold to private investors for a new build.
secretdallas.com

10 Charming Towns Worth Visiting In Texas

It’s the little things that matter. City life can wear you down. Be it the traffic, noise, and/or pollution, sometimes you just need to get away and take a respite in the simple life. Take a Texas trip out to the most darling, charming, and picturesque towns in the Lone Star State.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Prolonged construction causes distress to Tyler neighborhood residents

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - About 10 neighbors began meeting after not receiving results after damage was done to their property due to prolonged road construction. Veronica Hernandez has led the group meetings. While she does not live in the area, she has relatives in the neighborhood and travels to the area every week.
TYLER, TX
KHOU

Fort Worth cyclists rescue dog stuck on bridge

FORT WORTH, Texas — They meet every Monday night like clockwork: 7:30 p.m. on the dot. And sometimes they leave without you if you arrive at 7:31. “In four years I think we’ve canceled one ride,” said cyclist Abbey Robinson. They call themselves “Smash Bros Plus One.”...
FORT WORTH, TX

