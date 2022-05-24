ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Tasavor (Imagine)’ Review: Ali Behrad’s Feature Debut Is An Earnest Homage To Love [Cannes]

By Rafaela Sales Ross
theplaylist.net
 6 days ago

A balloon shaped like a heart flies from the open window of a taxi. It is late at night and the woman (Leila Hatami) who this gift was bestowed upon simply couldn’t care less about the useless trinket, far more interested in comparing the quality of the accompanying chocolate boxes dispensed...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Butterfly Vision’: Maksym Nakonechnyi’s Debut Is A Relevant, Resilient Ukrainian Drama [Cannes]

Though shot and set prior to the Russian invasion, by dint of being a Ukrainian picture detailing the aftermath of a woman soldier’s assault in the Donbas, “Butterfly Vision” lays claim to uniquely wretched timeliness at this year’s Cannes. What is an impressive if formally flawed first film from Maksym Nakonechnyi earns some emotional weight vis-a-vis present events: the Ukrainian flags of blue and white, flown with unsparing pride across Nakonechnyi’s images, bear the immediate frisson of beleaguered resistance, and that women Stateside presently face unprecedented threats to their bodily autonomy only compounds the miserable resonance. It’s a technically uneven thing — Nakonechnyi, demonstrating his lesser experience, chucks a lot at the wall to see what sticks — elevated by a tremendous central performance by Rita Burkovska, echoing Adi Carauleanu in “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days”.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Cannes 2022: ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins The Palme d’Or [Full Winners List]

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is coming to a close on Saturday afternoon, and after much speculation as to what would take home the top prize, it was a familiar winner striking gold again. For the second time in five years, director Ruben Östlund won the coveted Palme d’Or for his English-language debut film, “Triangle of Sadness.” Östlund first won the prize back in 2017 for “The Square” and beat out eighteen other films to win this year’s top prize. With this win, it will be interesting to see how the film shapes out within award season by the end of the year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

13 Years Later, Park Chan-Wook Is Still Trying To Remake Costa-Gavras’ ‘The Ax’

The jury announces its winners at the Cannes Film Festival tomorrow, and speculation abounds over who will walk away with the Palme d’Or this year. And one of the frontrunners to win the top prize is South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-Wook for his romantic cop drama “Decision To Leave.” director is no stranger to Cannes. “Oldboy,” “Thirst,” and “The Handmaiden” were each in competition at the festival, and the first two of those took home the Grand Jury Prize.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Léa Seydoux Said ‘Gambit’ Was An “Exotic” Role: The Script Was “Really Good”

French actress Léa Seydoux is having a big moment right now at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Not only is she set to star in the latest film from director David Cronenberg, “Crimes Of The Future” (read our review), but she is also the lead in Mia Hansen-Løve’s “One Fine Morning” (read our review) But there is another project she is opening up about that she almost did.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Leila Hatami
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Richard Linklater
theplaylist.net

‘The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie’ Trailer: Luis Buñuel’s Absurdist Masterpiece Receives A 50th Anniversary 4K Restoration

“I don’t know the lines,” utters a nervous and sweat-drenched diner in the new trailer for the 4K restoration of surrealist master Luis Buñuel’s 1972 “The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie.” With a screenplay co-written by French novelist, screenwriter, and actor Jean-Claude Carrière, Buñuel’s film plays out like a blistering bad dream, featuring continuously interrupted dinners, interconnected dream sequences, and left-wing terrorists, and that’s not even the half of it. The film’s illustrious cast also features the likes of Fernando Rey (“The French Connection”), Delphine Seyrig (“Last Year at Marienbad”), and Jean-Pierre Cassel (“Army of Shadows”). Nominated for two Academy Awards, ‘Discreet Charm’ would take home the award for Best Foreign Language Film.
MOVIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

Did The 2023 Oscars Kickoff At Cannes?

The closing ceremony for the 2022 Cannes Film Festival provided a number of surprises. The biggest being “Triangle of Sadness” taking the Palme d’Or. Not only did it become Ruben Östlund’s second Palme winner after the “Square,” but U.S. distributor NEON’s third win in a row after 2021’s “Titane” and 2019’s “Parasite.” Like Julia Ducournau‘s winner though, “Sadness” will likely not be a significant player during awards season. But, as expected, a number of other films that debuted on la Croisette should be in the Oscars mix in the months ahead.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Juggling
theplaylist.net

Robert Eggers “Restrategizes” After ‘The Northman’ Disappointment, But Says He Still Wouldn’t Direct Marvel

When the ambitious and much-anticipated Viking epic “The Northman” came out earlier this year, director Robert Eggers seemed poised to be the talk of cinema’s discourse. While there were terrific reviews (including ours) in various interviews, Eggers seemed disappointed, expressing concern about his final cut of the film and the shelving of several of his ideas for future projects. As the costly movie underperformed at the box office, the acclaimed director seems to be at a crossroads.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Keep Sweet: Pray And Obey’ Trailer: New Netflix Documentary From Emmy Award Winner Rachel Dretzin

From Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin comes a documentary like no other, “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.” Based on the true events of the Yearning for Zion Ranch raid—a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) —the four-part documentary series tells the story of the courageous men and women who escaped from the criminal cult.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Maestro’ First Look: Bradley Cooper & Carey Mulligan In Netflix’s Leonard Bernstein Biopic

One of the biggest Oscar snubs in recent history came in 2016 with Bradley Cooper’s stunning directorial debut, “A Star Is Born.” While the film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Cooper, the major achievement of the film, Cooper knocking it out of the park for his debut feature-length debut, was somehow overlooked.
theplaylist.net

Lucasfilm Announces New ‘Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures’ Animated Series Coming Spring 2023

As “Star Wars” fans, there isn’t much to complain about these days, toxic fandom aside. Sure, you can complain about the inconsistent quality in the recent trilogy, and the Disney+ shows have been hit and miss (see “The Book Of Boba Fett”). But they have ramped up their pipeline, and we’re getting at least three live-action series for 2023, including the “Ahsoka” series. Now, it’s time to add yet another series to the slate, as Lucasfilm has officially announced “Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures,” a new animated anthology series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

‘Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi’ Coming In November & Will Tell Stories Of Young Qui-Gon Jinn & Ahsoka

Wrapping up the last bits of “Star Wars” celebration weekend, the content keeps flowing on Disney+. While we’ll get two Lucasfilm live-action shows this year, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” airing now and “Andor” in late August, we’re also getting two animated series too. The first is a familiar one, season two of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” (watch the trailer here), and the second will be a brand new series called, “Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi” (revealed in recently early leaks from Celebration).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Trailer: ‘Star Wars’ Baddest Clones Will Return In The Fall

Admittedly, one of the most difficult things of this Memorial Day weekend hasn’t been getting tickets to “Top Gun: Maverick” (which rules, btw), but trying to keep the final weekend of Cannes in your head straight while “Star Wars” Celebration week was happening at the same time. One supposes this is the rub in the Age Of Content™. But in the transition of international films to Lucasfilm, it wouldn’t be “Star Wars” without a spin-off of a spin-off. Such is the forever nature of “Star Wars.” The prequels spun off the animated prequel story “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”—telling stories from in-between ‘Attack Of The Clones’ and ‘Revenge of The Sith’ and within those stories, a lot of new characters were introduced.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy