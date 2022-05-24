VIDEO: Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect

Early in the morning of May 26, Amarillo Police were called out to a nightclub Guitars and Cadillacs in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard on a shots fired report. When officers arrived they did not find any victims but were told by witnesses two people were taken to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a large fight where gunshots were fired.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO