VIDEO: Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - A child has been transported to an Amarillo hospital following an accident occurring at the city pool in Dalhart. The child’s condition is unknown at this time. Due to the severity of this incident the pool is closed until further notice. Dalhart police continue to...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that one man was found dead after an early morning altercation on Friday. Police detailed that at 1:15 a.m. on May 27, officers were called to a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance. APD said that Mohamad Al Obeidi, 42, […]
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police arrested a murder suspect after man died from gunshot wounds. Clovis Police Department said 49-year-old Ray Gomez is charged with murder in the first degree and is currently in the Curry County Adult Detention Center. On May 11 about 4:36 p.m., police responded...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner of Spirit Emporium on Western Street has been arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A Misdemeanor. Amarillo police have been receiving information for some time the owner of this...
• Jason Curry, 42, Clarendon, was arrested by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. • Barbra Keys, 49, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram, warrant- credit/debit card abuse-elderly, blue warrant.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that two men have been arrested for armed robbery of a convenience store on Tuesday. According to APD, on May 24 officers were called to a convenience store in the 4200 block of southwest 34th Avenue for an armed robbery. APD detailed that two men […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that happened Thursday morning at a nightclub in Amarillo. According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a shots fired call to a nightclub in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard around 2:07 a.m. Thursday. When officers […]
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man who was part of a drug trafficking organization faces multiple charges after officials searched his home finding multiple drugs and firearms. According to the release, on Monday, May 23, at about 10:15 a.m., Agents with the Clovis Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, had a search warrant at a home near Traver St.
Early in the morning of May 26, Amarillo Police were called out to a nightclub Guitars and Cadillacs in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard on a shots fired report. When officers arrived they did not find any victims but were told by witnesses two people were taken to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a large fight where gunshots were fired.
PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview Police arrested an 18-year-old who struck an officer with his car while driving away from a party, according to a news release. The officer suffered minor injuries, PPD said. Read the full release below: On May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 1:20 a.m., City of Plainview Police Officers responded to the 1100 […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Memorial Day is the unofficial kick off to Summer and with it means more travelers out on the roads. Over the weekend, multiple agencies throughout the Texas Panhandle will have extra patrols enforcing the law and ensuring safety. Busier roadways create more opportunities for fatal accidents...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday morning arrest in south Amarillo. According to a post made on the Amarillo Police Department’s Facebook page, an officer with the department made a traffic stop on a vehicle found to have a fake license plate around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After 19 elementary school children and two teachers were killed in a shooting in Uvalde on Tuesday, an Amarillo woman related to one of the victims spoke out. Maria Fernandez of Amarillo said her cousin, Rojelio Torres, who died in that shooting, was just 10 years old. “He was a happy […]
It's criminal defense 101: keep your mouth shut. But sometimes, people just need to talk, and that's what gets them in trouble. Hutchinson County Mugshots page recently posted the booking photo for Xavier DeWayne Cunningham, 39. Cunningham was arrested on a charge of Evading Detention and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 >=400g.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday evening accident in Amarillo that left one with life-threatening injuries. According to a news release, officers were called to the intersection of SW 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said […]
