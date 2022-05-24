ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VIDEO: Amarillo police search for armed robbery suspect

KFDA
 5 days ago

KFDA

Clovis police arrest murder suspect after man dies from gunshot wounds

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - Clovis police arrested a murder suspect after man died from gunshot wounds. Clovis Police Department said 49-year-old Ray Gomez is charged with murder in the first degree and is currently in the Curry County Adult Detention Center. On May 11 about 4:36 p.m., police responded...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Spirit Emporium owner arrested for selling alcohol to minors

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The owner of Spirit Emporium on Western Street has been arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on the charge of purchase or furnishing alcohol to a minor, a Class A Misdemeanor. Amarillo police have been receiving information for some time the owner of this...
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

For the Record: One arrested for money laundering, smuggling

• Jason Curry, 42, Clarendon, was arrested by Texas DPS for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia. • Barbra Keys, 49, Pampa, was arrested by Gray County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one less than one gram, warrant- credit/debit card abuse-elderly, blue warrant.
kgncnewsnow.com

Man Found Dead In Amarillo Home

Amarillo police are investigating a man found dead after an early morning fight, Friday May 27th. At 1;15 a.m. officers were sent on a call at a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance complaint. They found 42-year-old Mohamed Al Obeidi with injuries consistent with blunt...
kgncnewsnow.com

Two Teens Arrested after Store Robbery

Two teenagers are under arrest after an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 4200 block of Southwest 34th. Amarillo police say the two entered the store and left with an undisclosed amount of money and several other items. The two were later discovered in the area around 34th...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clovis police arrests man involved in drug trafficking organization

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A man who was part of a drug trafficking organization faces multiple charges after officials searched his home finding multiple drugs and firearms. According to the release, on Monday, May 23, at about 10:15 a.m., Agents with the Clovis Police Department’s Narcotics Unit, had a search warrant at a home near Traver St.
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

2 injured during ‘large fight’ at nightclub in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said two people were injured during a fight outside of a nightclub early this morning. APD was called at 2:07 a.m. to the scene at the nightclub near Olsen Boulevard and Western Street. Upon arrival, police discovered two people had been taken to a...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Nightclub Melee Results In Multiple Injuries

Early in the morning of May 26, Amarillo Police were called out to a nightclub Guitars and Cadillacs in the 3600 block of Olsen Boulevard on a shots fired report. When officers arrived they did not find any victims but were told by witnesses two people were taken to the hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a large fight where gunshots were fired.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo man hospitalized after Wednesday motorcycle wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a Wednesday evening accident in Amarillo that left one with life-threatening injuries. According to a news release, officers were called to the intersection of SW 28th Avenue and Washington Street on a crash involving a motorcycle around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said […]
AMARILLO, TX

