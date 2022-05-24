ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

‘Active shooter’ at Uvalde, TX elementary school in custody; 14 dead according to ABC

By David Gonzalez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUvalde, Texas -- Police in Texas say a shooter has killed as many as14 people at an elementary school in south Texas. The incident was reported just before noon. According to...

ABC-7 Xtra: El Paso, Uvalde bonded by tragedy

EL PASO, Texas-In the days following the Uvalde shooting, Governor Greg Abbott was front and center holding news conferences. El Paso had a similar visit after the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting. Governor Abbott came to El Paso to listen to our state legislative delegation, as well as the families of those shot on that day.
14 students, one teacher killed in Texas elementary school shooting

Fourteen students and one teacher were killed in a shooting Tuesday morning at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said. The suspected shooter, who might have had a handgun and a rifle, was fatally wounded in the law enforcement response to the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 83 miles west of San Antonio, he said.
18 students, 3 adults dead after shooting at Texas elementary school, senator says

UVALDE, Texas (WOAI) —18 children and 3 adults are dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Texas elementary school, a state senator said. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest deaths at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott previously said on Tuesday that 14 children and one teacher were killed.
Suspected Texas school shooter deceased, acted alone

At least 14 children and one teacher are dead after an active shooting incident at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Officials confirmed that the suspected shooter is deceased. Pete Arredondo, chief of police at the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District called the shooting a “mass casualty incident.” May 24, 2022.
Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
Tragic Kansas City Metro Connection To Texas School Shooting

In the aftermath of the pandemic, the frequency of tragic school shootings rise again. A horrific stat reported by Kansas City public radio . . . "A shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas marks the 27th such school shooting in the U.S. this year. That tally includes a shooting at an Olathe high school in March, which left a resource officer and an administrator wounded."
Governor Greg Abbott gives update on Robb Elementary School shooting

UVALDE, Texas — UPDATE: Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference today at 12:30 PM following a briefing to provide an update on the state’s coordinated response on the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. He will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan,...
